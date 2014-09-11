My Queue

Report: 10 Brands Most Likely to Have Franchisees Default on Their Loans

Franchisees invest thousands of dollars when they open a franchise location. Like every business investment, some are doomed to fail. However, some are more likely to lose it all than others.

The Wall Street Journal published an article ranking the 10 worst franchise brands in terms of Small Business Administration loan defaults. Analyzing SBA-guaranteed loans from the last decade, the Journal found that franchisees of these 10 brands were responsible for 21 percent of all franchise-loan charge-offs. That's a whopping $121 million borrowed and never paid back.

If you're looking into franchising, finding the right company to invest in is crucial. You can be an incredible marketer, experienced entrepreneur and an amazing manager, but if other franchisees have struggled to make a return on their investments, you likely will, too.

Here are the top 10 franchises to avoid, according to the Wall Street Journal's analysis. The data reflects only chains whose franchisees took out 100 or more loans.

1. Planet Beach

Default rate: 41.1 percent

Amount: $10.8 million

2. Huntington Learning Centers

Default rate: 31.1 percent

Amount: $7.8 million

3. Quiznos

Default rate: 29.6 percent

Amount: $38.4 million

4. Cold Stone Creamery

Default rate: 29.4 percent

Amount: $34.1 million

5. Aamco Transmissions

Default rate: 26.4 percent

Amount: $6.3 million

6. Curves International

Default rate: 25.1 percent

Amount: $6.7 million

7. Cici's Pizza

Default rate: 20.9 percent

Amount: $7.3 million

8. Minuteman Press

Default rate: 20.3 percent

Amount: $2.6 million

9. Sylvan Learning

Default rate: 20.2 percent

Amount: $4.6 million

10. Cartridge World

Default rate: 17.5 percent

Amount: $2.2 million

