Internet of Things

Stephen Hawking Introduces Intel's Connected Wheelchair

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Wednesday, Intel quietly hosted its annual development conference in San Francisco. We may have been distracted by the Apple Event going nearby – all those glowing photos of the new iPhones and iWatch (sorry, Apple Watch) – but Intel showcased some pretty neat stuff as well.

The most intriguing: A connected wheelchair, designed by a team of the company’s engineering interns and currently being developed by Intel’s Internet of Things department.

Related: 5 Quotes About Meaning That Will Frame How You Define Entrepreneurship

The device collects health data from the user, including heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature, according to the Verge. In addition, the chair allows users to quickly and efficiently evaluate the wheelchair accessibility of new locations.

Physicist Stephen Hawking, whose life story will soon be brought to the silver screen in the biopic drama The Theory of Everything, showcases the connected wheelchair in an Intel video.

“I am the guy who made black holes cool,” he says, before speaking about how Intel’s connected wheelchair is just one example of “how science and technology can help people with disabilities.”

Related: Samsung Snaps Up Smart-Home Startup SmartThings

"I've lived my life on the edge pushing the boundaries of not just science but what my body can do. Medicine can't cure me, so I rely on technology,” Hawkings says. “This is a great example of how technology for the disabled is often a proving ground for the technology of the future.”

Watch the video below.  

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Internet of Things

The Dangers of the Internet of Things (Infographic)

Internet of Things

IoT Disruption Has Begun. And Retail Is Just the Start. When Will Your Industry Be Affected?

Internet of Things

There Is a Creepy Side to Those 'Smart' Toys and Appliances On Your Gift List