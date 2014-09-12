Video Games

Long-Buried Atari Cartridges Are Being Offered Up for Public Auction

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Atari fans will soon have the opportunity to own a fabled piece of gaming history.

After a documentary crew dug up a trove of failed games that was secretly buried in a New Mexico landfill in the '80s, a city council has unanimously ruled that the 1,300 cartridges should be put on the auction block and donated to interested museums.

While a staggering 792,000 games lie within the Alamogordo landfill, according to dig site manager Joe Lewandowski, only 1,300 have been recovered thus far from under 10,000 pounds of garbage, reports Polygon. Among them is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) -- often panned as the worst video game of all time and which many blame for the video game crash of 1983.

Related: As Buried Cartridges Are Unearthed, Atari Plots a Comeback

Eight hundred games will initially be offered on eBay in order to determine their value and generate interest, Lewandowski said. Each cartridge will ship with a certificate of authenticity and a document explaining the now-infamous “Atari tomb” tale.

Lewandowski told Polygon that New Mexico had already received a $500 offer for one game, while a normal (non-buried) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial cartridge can sell on eBay for as little as $9.

But even before a sale, the priority will be distributing the rescued games to interested museums. The local historical society is working with the New Mexico Museum of Space History to inventory, catalog and seal the collection. Each interested party -- which already includes the Museum of Rome -- will be lent a handful unearthed games, controllers and consoles, as well as photos of the site and background information about the four-year excavation process.

Related: Atari Co-Founder Nolan Bushnell on Gaming and Business Growth

Meanwhile, the documentary depicting the burial -- which is coincidentally being produced by Xbox and is entitled Atari: Game Over -- is slated for release later this fall. You can watch the trailer here:

Related: 3 Things Video Games Can Teach You About Being a Better Business Leader

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Video Games

Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down

Video Games

Upcoming Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Hopes to Capture Huge Mobile Fan Base of 'Pokémon Go'

Video Games

New Museum Chronicles the History of Video Games and Nintendo's Arrival to America