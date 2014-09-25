3 Ways to Build a Happy Staff That Wants to Win

September 25, 2014 3 min read

One of the most difficult aspects of running a business is building a team that’s on board with your mission, and with each other.

Despite the different types of personalities, behavioral styles, personal and business problems people have, there are some basic day-to-day strategies you can encourage and develop within your team of managers and employees.

These simple strategies can go a long way in building a healthy organizational culture, and grow a successful and profitable company.

1. Set an example by treating everyone with respect. By being an example, you create a powerful walking, talking illustration of how you want your people to treat each other. Using your position power of president, owner or manager to pressure your employees to perform at a certain level does nothing to create a thriving work environment. Instead, giving respect to eveyrone in your organization can be one of the most important things you do to make it part of your company culture.

The great motivational speaker Earl Nightingale once said, “Treat each person you talk to as the most important person on earth.” If you do that, you will most likely bring out the very best in each person with which you communicate. Before you scoff at that last suggestion, consider this thought: Respect begets respect. You can’t help but earn it, by giving it. By treating others that work for and with you, as the important individuals they really are, you will build the trust and rapport that is part of the foundation of every successful business or non-profit organization.

2. Praise the people in your company on a regular basis. It has been said that some individuals can brighten up a whole room – by leaving it! This is the kind of person who brings others down by condescending remarks or curt behavior. We all know this type of person, because over our career, we have either worked with or for someone just like this.

As I have always said, praise pays. If you want your team to grow and thrive, try sincerely praising them. Find the things that they have done right and bring it to their attention on a regular basis. Survey after survey shows, one of the top reasons employees leave a company is not because of their salary, but because of lack of appreciation. The funny thing about appreciation, is that it costs nothing to give, yet pays such big dividends.

3. Never criticize your employees or managers in front of others. We all make mistakes and no one is going to get it right every time. When someone in your company makes a mistake, pull them aside, tell them what they did wrong and ask them what they can do next time to avoid making the same mistake.

The power of correcting your employees privately, and helping them learn from their mistakes, can be one of the best ways to develop the confidence and productivity of your team.

So, when it comes to your team, no matter how many challenges they present to your company or organization, try using these three simple strategies. It will go a long in building a more successful and profitable organization.

