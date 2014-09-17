The Best Way to Market a Niche Company

September 17, 2014 3 min read

A: When marketing a specialty or niche product or service to a specific audience, I find it requires a different approach.

First, it's all about understanding your audience. Who are they? What do they read? Where do they get their information? While your ideal customers may read larger publications like The New York Times, I bet there are easier (and less expensive) outlets in which to gain visibility, especially when you're first starting out. Do a little research and you'll probably find a handful of vertical trade publications specifically targeted at your purchase decisions maker.

You can also do a simple Google search to get news on latest trends in your area of specialty. See who the writers or reporters are who wrote those articles. Next, find out who is blogging about relevant topics. Are there any influencers that seem to know what they're writing about? Sometimes these outlets need content. Is there anything you could write such as a byline on a relevant topic that would be useful and they could publish? These are all individuals and channels you can develop, reach and use to help get the word out.

Next, see what sorts of forums your audiences attend. Are there local summits you could go to or where you could speak? Are there "Meetups" or online forums you can join?

If your company is very specific to a local area, get rooted in the community. Contact the local paper. Take the editor out to coffee. See if you can speak at a local chamber of commerce meeting. It can even be as basic as seeing what the library or town hall is hosting and see if you can be added to the agenda.

The key in all of this is really understanding your audience, and then getting to the places where they get their information. Keep it focused and narrow. Identify which target or outlet has the most influence and then, with your limited resources, spend your energy on them.

The only final piece of advice I would offer is to be clear about your value proposition and communicate that concisely. Understand how what you have or do is different than what else is out there. Explain the problem you are solving and why people should care or give you a try. That's the key to getting the attention of the right people and then building a loyal customer base.

