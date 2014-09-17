Legal Issues

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Getting Sued and Fighting Back

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Partner, Keker & Van Nest
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You finally figured out the product. You hired the right guys. You released your beta version to 10,000 users and the response has been off the charts. You’re about to close your third round of funding with a valuation you didn’t think possible just a few months ago. Then a message from a friend pops up at the corner of your screen. “Hey,” he writes. “Your company just got sued!” 

After a few minutes of googling, you find a blog post describing the lawsuit and providing a link to the federal court complaint. You’re stunned. You’ve never stolen anyone’s technology or intellectual property, but now people are saying you did. The plaintiff is asking the judge to stop you from releasing your product and for millions of dollars in damages. People are calling you a thief. You take a deep breath. You need a game plan. 

Related: These 3 Legal Traps Can Stop a New Business in its Tracks

1. Make the right first phone call.

Resist the urge to pick up the phone or dash off an email to the plaintiff’s lawyer explaining why he or she has it wrong. Your explanation will fall on deaf ears and may later be twisted into evidence against you. Before you do anything, speak with a lawyer. This should be your very first phone call or email.  

2. Build the correct team.

Build the best team to solve your legal problem. If your regular outside counsel is a guru at writing contracts and doing deals, hire a litigator. No matter how good your regular lawyer, this is not the time for learning on the job.

You want a lawyer who’s experienced in litigating intellectual property and commercial cases. The person you hire should be able to tell you about similar cases he or she has handled in the past and provide a strategy and road map for defending your case. Hire someone whose character and integrity you respect and whose advice resonates with your values. If the going gets tough, this is the person who will be in the foxhole with you.

Related: In Business, the Cameras Are Always Rolling

3. Know your enemy.

In The Art of War, Sun Tzu wrote about the importance of knowing your enemy before going to battle. In litigation, knowing your enemy can be key to developing and executing a strategy for victory.   

If you’re being sued for patent infringement, chances are a competitor or a nonpracticing entity is bringing the case. 

Suits by nonpracticing entities typically seek money damages and royalty payments for future sales of infringing products. While some nonpracticing entities are research institutes and universities, others are shell companies sometimes referred to as “patent trolls.”  

Competitor suits may involve well-financed adversaries who not only want money but who also want to block your product from the market. Competitor suits also have a greater potential for negative impact on ongoing business operations, as customers and business partners may worry that the litigation will disrupt your new company’s ability to fulfill commitments or pay bills.

4. Empower your legal team with information.

The lawyer will work with you to gather the documents needed to defend the lawsuit such as contracts, email and notes, as well as documentation on the development of any accused product or technology. The information gathering process may also include speaking with the employees involved.

This will help the lawyer prepare the strongest defense of your business and develop a road map for your litigation efforts.  

5. Pursue strong countermeasures.

If you’re being sued by a competitor, discuss with the attorney whether you might have strong counterclaims to bring. If your company has patents covering technology used by the competitor, consider asserting those patent rights as counterclaims to the competitor’s suit. You may also have counterclaims based on contracts or unlawful business practices.

If you’re being sued for patent infringement, consider attacking the validity of the patents in separate administrative proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.  

In the case of a suit for use of third-party technology or components, evaluate any indemnity rights you may have from the original technology providers.   

Related: Patent Reform and the Future of Innovation

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal Issues

California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated

Will the DEA Reclassify CBD?

Legal Issues

Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows