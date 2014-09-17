Women Entrepreneurs

Martha Stewart Slams Sheryl Sandberg: 'Too Much Time Is Spent' Leaning In

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

In a characteristically venomous new interview, Martha Stewart has said that she would like to see more female entrepreneurs in today’s business landscape.

After coming out swinging against Blake Lively, who’s attempting to build her own lifestyle brand with a new website, Preserve, Stewart now has Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in her crosshairs. She takes particular issue with Sandberg’s polarizing ‘Lean In’ philosophy, which, to Stewart’s mind, misaims by focusing on corporate equality rather than encouraging women to be entrepreneurial.

"Too much time is spent…Isn’t ‘leaning in’ spending a lot of time?” Stewart said in Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine, as reported by the New York Post. “I think being entrepreneurial is something women should strive for, rather than working up the corporate ladder.”

Related: Here's Why Martha Stewart Bought a Drone

It’s a harsh assessment that holds weight -- especially coming from the 73-year-old self-starter of a $233 million empire, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. But Stewart’s call to arms only goes so far.

In the same breath, she goes on to bash a fellow female entrepreneur, who, like Lively, is competing with Stewart in the lifestyle category. “She just needs to be quiet,” Stewart snapped of Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. “She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

More female founders would be a good thing, Stewart seems to be saying -- provided, of course, that they stay out of her lane.

Related: Note to Bloggers: Fight Bad Content, Not Martha Stewart

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

4 Tips for Aspiring Women Business Owners

What Women Really Want From Their Employers

Supermodel Karlie Kloss's Lesson to Young Women: Never Be Afraid to Ask Questions!