5 Apps Every Entrepreneur Needs to Stay Organized

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Why get a personal secretary when your smartphone can organize your day, your minutes, your business trips and even your clutter?

For entrepreneurs, having a smartphone loaded with the right kind of apps not only provides a way to hold you accountable for tasks at hands but also allows you to focus on what you do best: running a business.

1. Evernote.

Evernote

Image credit: tripit.com

Evernote, an easy-to-use app that helps you remember everything across all of the devices you use. It not only allows you to take notes, snap photos, create to-do lists, scan business cards and record voice reminders but also makes everything searchable. As an entrepreneur you tend to attend so many meetings, seminars or conferences that keep you away from the comfort of your office that you need an app to stay organized and improve your overall productivity.

2. TripIt.

Tripit

Image credit: tripit.com

Entrepreneurs travel, which means logistics, schedules, last-minute delays and confirmations. TripIt keeps it all in one place. By simply forwarding your travel confirmation emails to plans@tripit.com, you can get a detailed daily itinerary for every trip. The app is so useful that it makes sure you focus on where you are going rather than how you are getting there.

3. UberConference.

uberconference

Image credit: uberconference.com

With a shoestring budget that every entrepreneur rides on, you can barely afford to make overseas calls every day. That’s when apps such as UberConference come in handy. It’s one of the most convenient ways of doing a conference call without burning a hole in your pocket. Every free membership starts off with a maximum conference call size of five but by linking with social media accounts, you get rewarded with a cap increase up to a total of 17. Not a bad deal.

4. Scanner Pro.

scanner pro - readdle

Image credit: Readdle via Facebook

Scribbling brilliant ideas at the back of a napkin in a conference, paying nasty bills for a big client or simply writing a process on whiteboard. These are things that get easily washed away from your memory (and wallet) the next day that you wish you had a pocket scanner to keep a record. Scanner Pro transforms your iPhone and iPad into portable scanners. So next time you have a brainwave, you know which app to tap on.

5. Dropbox.

dropbox

Image credit: Dropbox via Facebook

We all know that Dropbox lets you bring all your photos, docs, and videos anywhere and share them easily. And while everyone probably has it on their computers, Dropbox’s mobile app is an even better option for entrepreneurs. Being able to access your files anywhere you go is invaluable. You can see a document on your smartphone, laptop and tablet seamlessly. It saves time and money.

