To Infinity And Beyond

Oh, the places ads can go!
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur magazine, May 1999

Talk about taking it to the limit. Recognizing there's no such thing as a blank surface--only surfaces in need of advertising makeovers--the practitioners of promotion are working 24/7 to select an unusual medium for their message. Here's a rundown of some of today's hot spots:

  • Drawing lines in the sand: Believe it or not, Patrick Dori's company (http://www.beachnbillboard.com.)in East Rutherford, New Jersey, can actually imprint a company logo into the sand at the beach.
  • They don't call them supermarkets for nothing: Grocery cart ads may be pass�, but ad-emblazoned checkout sticks are a cheeky addition.
  • Water works: Superior Design Construction (http:// superiordesign.eugene.net/watergate.html)in Springfield, Oregon, can make marketers go with the flow with their water billboards. The 60-foot aerated waterfalls have a kiosk at each end and feature full-motion, three-dimensional projection and animation.
  • Fruit punch: Promotional stickers on fruit prove there's an appetite for ads ad nauseum.
  • Your name in lights: Projection systems like the ones Orangevale, California's Derksen Graphic Projection Systems creates can shine logos and graphics onto any surface, from floors to walls. (Call 916-988-0390 for details.)

