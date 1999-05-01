To Infinity And Beyond

Oh, the places ads can go!

Talk about taking it to the limit. Recognizing there's no such thing as a blank surface--only surfaces in need of advertising makeovers--the practitioners of promotion are working 24/7 to select an unusual medium for their message. Here's a rundown of some of today's hot spots:

Drawing lines in the sand: Believe it or not, Patrick Dori's company (http://www.beachnbillboard.com.)in East Rutherford, New Jersey, can actually imprint a company logo into the sand at the beach.

They don't call them supermarkets for nothing: Grocery cart ads may be pass�, but ad-emblazoned checkout sticks are a cheeky addition.

Water works: Superior Design Construction (http:// superiordesign.eugene.net/watergate.html)in Springfield, Oregon, can make marketers go with the flow with their water billboards. The 60-foot aerated waterfalls have a kiosk at each end and feature full-motion, three-dimensional projection and animation.

Fruit punch: Promotional stickers on fruit prove there's an appetite for ads ad nauseum.