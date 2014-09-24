Wearables

Struggling Sony Reveals Its Answer to Google Glass

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last week, Sony released a software development kit for its smartglass – called SmartEyeGlass – and announced that a developer's version of the wearable will be available in March 2015.

In a blog post, Sony hinted at ways its smartglasses could be used, including a cooking app that displays recipe directions directly on the lenses, a pedestrian navigation app that directs users to nearby locations and a facial recognition app.

While Sony claims its smartglass features a "slim light wear design," the prototype -- which includes a CMOS image sensor, accelerometer, Gyroscope, electronic compass, brightness sensor, and microphone -- is bulky. So bulky, in fact, that it makes the awkward-looking Google Glass appear sleek in comparison. As Michael Andronico  wrote for Tom's Guide, after trying on the device, "it seems a few iterations away from something you'd want to wear on the street."

Related: Will Sony Get Its Groove Back?

As Sony's smartphone business continues to falter – last week the Japanese electronics giant announced it is expecting an annual net loss of 230 billion yen ($2.15 billion), nearly five times its forecast in July of 50 billion yen, due to losses from its embattled smartphone division – the company has invested in wearables, including a smartwatch and an activity wristband.

"Sometime there will be a post-smartphone business, a new area of mobile communication business, and if that day comes we have to utilize our assets…we have to create the foundations of the smart business and evolution of that going forward," Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai said.

The slated launch for a Sony smartglass appears to be part of this strategy. No word on pricing yet. Currently, Google Glass retails for $1,500.

Related: Would You Spend $1,500 on Google Glass?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wearables

These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words

Wearables

Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff

Wearables

These High-Tech High Heels Change Color With the Click of an App