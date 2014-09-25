Here's How to Restore Your iPhone If You Downloaded the Glitchy iOS 8.1

September 25, 2014 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yesterday was a rough one for Apple. First, there was a flood of reports -- and videos, and pictures and tweets -- from customers that the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus devices were bending after a few days’ use. (Twitter promptly dubbed the phenomenon “Bendgate” or “Bendghazi").

That would be bad enough, but yesterday afternoon Apple released its first update for its new OS, the iOS 8.0.1. Immediately there were reports that instead of fixing existing glitches, the iOS 8.0.1 update was instead causing more serious ones, such as breaking cell reception and disabling the TouchID fingerprint sensor used to unlock iPhones.

Apple has since pulled the update, but not before an unknown number of users had already installed it.

Related: iPhone 6 Problem Leaves Customers Bent Out of Shape

If you were one of those people -- and you also value the ability to unlock your phone and use it to make calls -- Apple recommends that you reinstall the previous version of iOS 8 by connecting your iPhone to a computer running iTunes.

Here's its step-by-step guide:

Make sure that you're using the latest version of iTunes. Connect your iPhone to iTunes. Back up your iPhone in iTunes on your Mac or PC. Apple iCloud backups won't restore to earlier versions, including iOS 8.0. Download the file below that corresponds to your device: iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus Select the file you just downloaded by doing one of these in iTunes: Mac: Press the Option key and click Check for Update.

Windows: Press the Shift key and click Check for Update. Press Update to install iOS 8 on your iPhone.

Along with above instructions, Apple said on its website that it is preparing iOS 8 update with a fix for the issue, which it will release "as soon as it's ready in the next few days."

Related: Apple Sells 10 Million iPhones in First Weekend