September 30, 2014 3 min read

People say competition is good. That is either a flat out lie or just dumb. Competition is for sissies. The goal is ultimately to dominate.

People make the mistake of getting too caught up in competing with the wrong players. They are too busy looking at the person at the desk beside them instead of the top three players in the industry. Look, when you are competing just to compete you are putting yourself in the same category as the other competitors. You are too focused on what others are doing and end up doing the same thing the same way.

Competition compromises creativity. The creative edge always belongs to the person who seeks to do whatever it takes to dominate.

Look at sports. There are thousands of professional players and then there are the big names -- Jordan, Lebron, Jeter, Montana, Ali. Get it? The other players were obviously talented enough to get a contract but few of them became legends. The greatest players do whatever it took to break ahead. They become known as “the dominating force.”

Competition is a waste without the goal of being the best. Dominators set the pace. They are the ones being chased, not doing the chasing.

When you get too good at whatever it is you are doing, you find yourself content and satisfied. It’s easy to slide into being comfortable, ditch the ‘whatever it takes’ mindset and ease up. That is not the way to greatness. In fact, it’s dangerous. When you master one thing, it’s time to start up on another. I spent the last 25 years working hard to become known for being a great salesperson but where would I be if I just stopped at that one thing? What if I passed on investing in real estate and trying to dominate at that? What if I decided against writing books? All of these new challenges pushed me to get uncomfortable so I can dominate.

So how can you start to dominate instead of just competing? These steps should get you on the path to domination.

1. Decide that you are going to be the best and say it! “I’m Grant Cardone and I will be known for being the greatest salesperson of all time.”

2. Study the greats. Get your hands on everything you can to help you get that edge over the people who aren’t reading books, listening to MP3’s, going to seminars and lectures.

3. Don’t compare yourself to others. Stay focused on your unique offering to the marketplace that sets you apart from everyone else.

4. Market yourself as the go-to expert in your space. Promote yourself and help others as much as possible.

5. Do whatever it takes to get out in front of everyone else.

Eventually, you’ll get some critics. That’s when you know you’re about to break out in front. Eventually, you’ll be way ahead and the people you left in the dust will admire you. Always remember, competition is for sissies. Dominate. Don’t compete.

Be great. Nothing else pays. And be willing to do whatever it takes.

