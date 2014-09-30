Innovation

BlackBerry Teases New Device Plans as Turnaround Takes Shape

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Even as BlackBerry pivots to focus more on software and services, the company that gained fame for its smartphones is not giving up on its handset business, two senior executives said.

After recording a gross profit from its weakened handset operation and with roughly 50 million people globally still using its older-generation BlackBerry phones, there is potential in that business, the executives said.

Their remarks came during a frenetic week when BlackBerry reported a much smaller-than-expected loss and launched its square-screened Passport device.

Ron Louks, who heads BlackBerry's devices arm, said now that the company had pared losses, it could afford to take some risks and look at introducing at least one unconventional device each year.

"When it comes to design and being a little bit disruptive, we want that 'wow' factor," Louks said. "Not all of the products will have it, but we definitely have opportunities."

BlackBerry already has another unconventional device in the works, he said, adding that it has already received some positive feedback from carriers on it.

Passport reviews have been mixed. While the device has won praise for its battery life, wide screen and touch-sensitive keyboard, it has been criticized for, among other things, being difficult to operate with one hand.

Louks hinted that BlackBerry was working on a prototype that would be easier to use with a single hand.

"From a roadmap perspective, I'm pretty happy with where we are at for next year," he said in an interview, adding that he also expected demand for the Passport to exceed expectations.

BlackBerry said on Friday that it had already taken about 200,000 orders for the Passport, which went on sale Wednesday and sold out on Amazon.com Inc within six hours.

Speaking with the media after BlackBerry reported quarterly results on Friday, Chief Executive Officer John Chen said the company was likely to show new devices at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2015.

"Given the receptivity for the Passport, I know that we'll have at least another generation of that device," said Chen. "I also carry very high hopes for the Classic, and I've spoken with a lot of people that want it ... so I think we will have another iteration on that, and there will be a new concept device too."

The BlackBerry Classic, which bears similarities to the company's once wildly popular Bold smartphone, will be available later this year.

BlackBerry's volatile stock was up 0.2 percent at $10.28 in late-morning Nasdaq trading.

JPMorgan, UBS, BMO and other brokerages raised their share-price targets for BlackBerry on Monday.

(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Innovation

Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption