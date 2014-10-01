Social Media

This Man's 3-Year Plan: To Meet Up With Each of His 1,000-Plus Facebook Friends

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

What proportion of your Facebook friends do you regularly talk to? Ten percent? When you're friends online, it's easy to forget to meet up in real life.

Realizing how many of his Facebook "friends" were far from close relationships offline, Matt Kulesza decided to take action. The Australian resolved he would have one-on-one coffee with every one of his 1,000-plus Facebook friends, in what his Tumblr calls, "an exercise in remembering to socialize with and get to know people outside of the 'book."

Kulesza says he realizes that completing all these coffee dates will take three years – or more. Starting last month, he has been slowly working through his long list of Facebook friends. Following coffee, he posts a quick description of his friend, what they talked about, a photo from the meeting and what coffee they drank. As of Oct. 1, he's on coffee No. 25.

Related: You Never Thought Social Media Could Look Like This

Scrolling through the entries, readers can watch Kulesza reconnect with people he hasn't seen for thirteen years, make time to get to know new friends better and consume copious amounts of caffeine.

With the vast array of social media networks, from Facebook to LinkedIn, face-to-face interaction can seem superfluous. But sometimes it takes a real, in-person conversation to build trust and relationships. Whether you're networking or building a friendship, take inspiration from Kulesza and sit down over coffee with lapsed friends and new business contacts. Social networks may allow more people to connect, but it's up to you to maintain and deepen those relationships. 

Related: Why Ello Suddenly Went Viral

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

5 Social Recruiting Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Social Media

10 Social Media Trends to Watch in 2019

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media