Let the Good Times Roll

Franchising isn't just about burgers and windshield repair (not that there's anything wrong with that). Nowadays, it's about having fun.

April 1, 2000 11 min read

Hey, remember when you were in high school, and your friends would invite you to a big kegger, where there'd be a live blues band, a magic show and all the submarine sandwiches you could eat? "It'll be fun," they'd say. "You need to get out more." Then you'd arrive--and there'd be three people there, playing some inane drinking game in the corner, offering you a cold can of PBR and blasting Led Zeppelin to make it sound like a real party. Real fun.

For many of you, the idea of buying a franchise sounds about as much fun as that "kegger." You keep hearing about how much fun you'll have--then you get there, some guy in a suit hands you a stack of papers to fill out, and you're on your merry way to a rip-roarin' time washing windows in Nowheresville, USA.

Fortunately, however, plenty of franchisors were just as traumatized by those high school parties and thought up ways to make owning a franchise just as enjoyable as starting your own venture from scratch. On the next five pages, we spotlight 70 franchise opportunities in a variety of happening industries and with varying startup costs that prove "franchising" and "fun" are no longer mutually exclusive. Of course, always do your own detective work before investing any money or signing any agreements, as this listing is not intended to recommend or endorse any particular opportunity. And have fun!

It's Platonic

So what if it's not brand-spanking new? There's nothing like getting a good bargain on pre-owned designer goods. Certified bargain shopper and entrepreneur Mollie Garden has known this for a long time, and she's about to capitalize. Planning to open a Plato's Closet franchise this summer in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Garden wants to take the reuse-and-recycle philosophy to a new level. Plato's Closet markets hip clothes to teens who want to be fashionable on part-time paychecks. Garden decided on Plato's Closet because of its fresh approach to the used-clothing market.

Though she hasn't yet opened the business, Garden is looking forward to choosing and buying the groovy merchandise. "To have inventory coming in and going through it on a daily basis will be fun," says Garden, 28. With designer names like DKNY, Calvin Klein and Abercrombie & Fitch to sift through, she'll be in fashion heaven. Even the more challenging aspects of the startup phase are fun. At press time, she was securing capital and getting set to sign a lease on a location in St. Cloud--yet still finding the whole process thrilling. Be it good or bad, it will be all hers, and the bungee-jumping, skydiving wife and mother of two is all about adventurous undertakings.

After four years as product manager at a software developer, Garden is ready for a change. Though it's not all fun and glamour, she's hooked. "It's going after something [I've] always wanted to do," she says. Spoken like a true entrepreneur.

Dinner and a Movie

There's nothing better than scarfing down a plate of french fries while watching Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz yuk it up on the screen. No longer do moviegoers have to wait for their favorite flick to come out on video--at the restaurant franchise Cinema Grill, they can sit back in their booths and munch while watching new classics like There's Something About Mary.

Jody and Lori Wiedenhoeft, 30 and 28, respectively, were living in Minneapolis when they first discovered Cinema Grill. The dinner-and-a-movie concept wasn't new--but dinner and a movie as a singular special event was.

They started thinking about opening a Cinema Grill of their own in 1995, when they were both working as accountants. And though they didn't know the restaurant or movie theatre business, they decided to take that leap in 1997 within a franchise setting, where they could find support and structure yet still be entrepreneurs. Jody and Lori have fun deciding which flicks they're going to show. Generally, date movies, romantic comedies and fun films work the best. Mary was one of their biggest draws last year, along with Notting Hill and Big Daddy. Says Jody, "I really get into entertainment [publications] and track how movies are doing and what movie stars are hot [at the box office]." Their Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Cinema Grill usually shows movies about eight to 12 weeks after their theatrical release.

And selling their fair share of cinematic ambience in 1999, the Wiedenhoefts know the show must and will go on.

Put Me In, Coach!

How many home businesses require entrepreneurs to watch and enjoy sports?

Collegiate Sports of America (CSA) is a pioneer in the sports biz, requiring sports viewing and appreciation for success. CSA franchisees Ron and Marsha Barnes (below), both 33, found they could combine the best of all worlds as they helped young people gain sports scholarships to colleges all over the country. The Barnses ultimately act as liasions between college recruiters and high school athletes ready to graduate.

It all started in a brief meeting with CSA franchisors at a Cincinnati franchise show. They began their homebased franchise as a part-time gig in October 1998, while still keeping their jobs as restaurant managers. By the end of 1999, the couple was devoting all their time to CSA.

There are many rewarding aspects of their CSA business--such as being able to stay at home with their children (ages 1 and 3), and spending time learning about sports and NCAA recruiting rules. But the best part, according to Marsha, is "having the young athletes call us when they hear from a school they've been looking at. [It's the] excitement in their voice."

And while they feel each athlete is special, Marsha remembers one young woman who particularly benefited from the Barnes' CSA expertise. The student's father had passed away, and her mother was reluctant to trust anyone with her daughter's future. But Ron and Marsha immediately set the family at ease, marketing the young Volleyball player's talent with gusto. The girl received a full ride and, says Marsha, "is doing very well."

With projected 2000 sales of nearly $80,000, Ron and Marsha are not only in the game--they're hitting the ball out of the park.

Listings 1-23

Fun Stuff

Listing compiled by Lee Houston

Boats, Bikes and Automobiles

Boomer McLoud

(860) 632-4874

Car audio sales/installation

Year began: 1996

Year fran.: 1996

Cost: $37.5K-235.3K

Franchises: 56; Co.-owned: 1

EagleRider Motorcycle Rental

(310) 320-3456

Motorcycle rentals

Year began: 1992

Year fran.: 1997

Cost: $250K-700K

Franchises: 4; Co.-owned: 4

Hubcap Masters Int'l. Inc.

(888) 888-4922/(615) 885-3620

Custom wheels & hubcaps

Year began: 1993

Year fran.: 1994

Cost: $75K

Franchises: 29; Co.-owned: 1

Naut-A-Care Marine Services Inc.

(949) 631-2660

Boat oil changes & bilge steam cleaning

Year began: 1991

Year fran.: 1995

Cost: $59.3K-197.6K

Franchises: 1; Co.-owned: 2

Oil Butler Int'l. Corp.

(908) 687-3283

Mobile oil change/quick lube/windshield repair

Year began: 1987

Year fran.: 1991

Cost: $15K-40K

Franchises: 137; Co.-owned: 1

Ryan Engine Exchange

(303) 232-0012

Remanufactured engine installation

Year began: 1989;

Year fran.: 1997

Cost: $112K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 1

Super Clean Yacht Service

(949) 646-2990

Pleasure boat cleaning & detailing

Year began: 1984

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $23.2K-70.3K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 1

Total Car Franchising Corp.

(800) 726-5677/(678)243-2000

Mobile automotive appearance services

Year began: 1989

Year fran.: 1991

Cost: $47K-148K

Franchises: 261; Co.-owned: 0

At Your Service

Bevinco Bar Systems Ltd.

(888) 238-4626/(416) 490-6266

Liquor inventory-control service

Year began: 1987

Year fran.: 1990

Cost: $29K-32K

Franchises: 158; Co.-owned: 1

Express Services Inc.

(800) 652-6400/(405) 840-5000

Staffing & P.E.O. services

Year began: 1983

Year fran.: 1985

Cost: $90K-135K

Franchises: 393; Co.-owned: 0

Shred-It America Inc.

(905) 829-2794

Mobile paper shredding & recycling

Year began: 1988

Year fran.: 1992

Cost: $225K

Franchises: 49; Co.-owned: 19

Just Kidding

Dancercise Kids

(800) 613-8231

Dance instruction at child-care centers

Year began: 1988

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $16.8K-33.3K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 9

Gymboree

(800) 520-7529/(650) 579-0600

Parent/child play program

Year began: 1976

Year fran.: 1978

Cost: $80K-150K

Franchises: 388; Co.-owned: 24

Gymsters Inc.

(408) 997-6997

Mobile children's fitness services

Year began: 1980

Year fran.: 1988

Cost: $19.8K-24.5K

Franchises: 7; Co.-owned: 1

J.W. Tumbles, A Children's Gym

(800) 886-2532

Children's gyms/parties

Year began: 1985

Year fran.: 1993

Cost: $98.5K-117.5K

Franchises: 4; Co.-owned: 2

Kinderdance Int'l. Inc.

(800) 554-2334/(407) 242-0590

Children's movement/educational programs

Year began: 1979

Year fran.: 1985

Cost: $9.4K-20.6K

Franchises: 57; Co.-owned: 1

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

(800) 222-6284

Supplemental education

Year began: 1958

Year fran.: 1958

Cost: $5.6K

Franchises: 24,256; Co.-owned: 20

Learning Express

(978) 889-1000

Specialty toy store

Year began: 1987

Year fran.: 1987

Cost: $203K-354K

Franchises: 160; Co.-owned: 0

The Little Gym

(888) 228-2878/(480) 948-2878

Child development/fitness program

Year began: 1976

Year fran.: 1992

Cost: $125.6K-168.4K

Franchises: 68; Co.-owned: 6

Little Princess Tea Parties

(800) 489-0832

Children's tea parties

Year began: 1997

Year fran.: 1998

Cost: $12.4K-16.5K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 1

The Mad Science Group

(800) 586-5231

Science activities for children

Year began: 1985

Year fran.: 1995

Cost: $60K-70K

Franchises: 118; Co.-owned: 0

Odyssey Art Centers

(914) 631-7148

Art classes

Year began: 1974

Year fran.: 1995

Cost: $28K-54K

Franchises: 3; Co.-owned: 1

Pee Wee Workout

(440) 946-7888

Preschool fitness program

Year began: 1986; Year fran.: 1988

Cost: $1.8K

Franchises: 20; Co.-owned: 1

Listings 24-44

Tech It Out

Computer Doctor Franchise Systems Inc.

(888) 297-2292/(605) 225-4122

Computer sales & repair services

Year began: 1992

Year fran.: 1996

Cost: $38.9K-170.7K

Franchises: 22; Co.-owned: 2

Quik Internet

(949) 548-2171/(702) 841-2860

Internet services

Year began: 1995

Year fran.: 1996

Cost: $55K-70K

Franchises: 155; Co.-owned: 0

Support On-Site Computer Services

(949) 768-3398

On-site business/residential computer services

Year began: 1997

Year fran.: 1998

Cost: $21.2K-51.8K

Franchises: 1; Co.-owned: 0

Z Land.com

(949) 544-4000

Internet services

Year began: 1995

Year fran.: 1996

Cost: $114K-158K

Franchises: 27; Co.-owned: 1

Just Eat It

Auntie Anne's Inc.

(717) 442-4766

Hand-rolled soft pretzels

Year began: 1988

Year fran.: 1989

Cost: $156K-252K

Franchises: 620; Co.-owned: 20

Buffalo Wild Wings

(800) 499-9586

Buffalo wings & sandwiches

Year began: 1982

Year fran.: 1991

Cost: $522K-871K

Franchises: 80; Co.-owned: 24

Cinema Grill

(404) 250-9536

Combination restaurant & theater

Year began: 1975

Year fran.: 1980

Cost: $500K

Franchises: 19; Co.-owned: 1

Desert Moon Cafe

(914) 267-3300

Southwestern food

Year began: 1992

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $184K-356K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 5

Domino's Pizza Inc.

(734) 930-3030

Fast-food pizza

Year began: 1960

Year fran.: 1967

Cost: $98.9K-348.2K

Franchises: 5,713; Co.-owned: 647

Drip

(212) 875-1032/(212) 665-1100

Coffee bar

Year began: 1996

Year fran.: 1998

Cost: $100K-300K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 1

Icebox/Soupbox

(773) 935-3960/(773) 935-9800

Combination soup/frozen dessert restaurant

Year began: 1995

Year fran.: 1998

Cost: $69.5K-174.5K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 1

Quikava

(781) 749-4242

Double drive-thru gourmet coffee & baked goods

Year began: 1990

Year fran.: 1993

Cost: $272.5K-425.9K

Franchises: 50; Co.-owned: 6

Sonic Drive In Restaurants

(405) 280-7654

Drive-in restaurant

Year began: 1954

Year fran.: 1959

Cost: $530.8K-672.8K

Franchises: 1,699; Co.-owned: 282

Steak-Out Franchising Inc.

(770) 493-6110

Charbroiled steaks/burgers/chicken delivery

Year began: 1986

Year fran.: 1988

Cost: $199.7K-291K

Franchises: 85; Co.-owned: 3

Wing Zone Franchise Corp.

(404) 875-5045

Buffalo wings take-out & delivery

Year began: 1991

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $111K-165.5K

Franchises: 2; Co.-owned: 5

The Frozen Aisle

Bahama Buck's Original Shaved Ice Co.

(480) 894-4408

Shaved ice & fruit smoothies

Year began: 1989

Year fran.: 1993

Cost: $85K-145K

Franchises: 3; Co.-owned: 5

Dairy Queen

(800) 285-8515/(612) 830-0200

Year began: 1940

Year fran.: 1944

Cost: $169.6K-622.3K+

Franchises: 5,833; Co.-owned: 59

Morrone's Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream

(888) 667-76637

Italian ices & homemade ice cream

Year began: 1925

Year fran.: 1996

Cost: $127.5K-164.5K

Franchises: 17; Co.-owned: 2

Rita's Water Ice

(800) 677-7482/(215) 633-9899

Italian ice, custard & gelati

Year began: 1984

Year fran.: 1989

Cost: $133K-245K

Franchises: 210; Co.-owned: 3

Listings 45-70

Smooth It Out

Bananas

(718) 494-8888

Smoothies

Year began: 1976

Year fran.: 1981

Cost: $87.7K-192.5K

Franchises: 74; Co.-owned: 2

Frozen Fusion

(480) 367-5579

Smoothies

Year began: 1995

Year fran.: 1996

Cost: $140.5K-258K

Franchises: 21; Co.-owned: 4

Jabooka Jooce

(801) 453-0361

Smoothies

Year began: 1999

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $80.4K-192.7K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 2

Juice CaBana

(310) 364-5220

Vegetable/fruit juices, smoothies & bagels

Year began: 1998

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $97.4K-151K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 3

Juice Kitchen Inc.

(303) 573-7060

Smoothies, juices, snacks

Year began: 1999

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $138.6K-216K

Franchises: 20; Co.-owned: 10

Maui Wowi Smoothies

(888) 862-8555

Mobile smoothie carts

Year began: 1983

Year fran.: 1997

Cost: $24.4K-54.6K

Franchises: 38; Co.-owned: 1

Planet Smoothie

(404) 239-0009

Smoothies, sandwiches, vitamins

Year began: 1995

Year fran.: 1998

Cost: $82K-136K

Franchises: 87; Co.-owned: 5

Smoothie King

(800) 577-4200/(504) 467-4006

Smoothies & healthy products

Year began: 1987

Year fran.: 1988

Cost: $150K-207K

Franchises: 202; Co.-owned: 8

Good Sports

Collegiate Sports of America

(800) 600-7518

Athletic recruiting services

Year began: 1996; Year fran.: 1998

Cost: $16.5K-40.4K

Franchises: 11; Co.-owned: 0

Power Kickbox

(800) 758-3122

Kickboxing fitness classes

Year began: 1983

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $2.5K-12.5K

Franchises: 15; Co.-owned: 2

Soccer Post Int'l. Franchise Corp.

(914) 235-9161

Soccer retail store

Year began: 1978; Year fran.: 1991

Cost: $147K-181.5K

Franchises: 24; Co.-owned: 4

Triple Crown Sports

(970) 223-6644

Amateur sports events

Year began: 1982

Year fran.: 1997

Cost: $19.5K-53K

Franchises: 8; Co.-owned: 3

All the Rest

The Bone Appetit Bakery

(800) 865-2378/(402) 434-5620

Gourmet bakery & boutique for dogs

Year began: 1996

Year fran.: 1997

Cost: $35.3K-74.5K

Franchises: 23; Co.-owned: 0

Christmas Decor Inc.

(800) 687-9551

Holiday & event decorating services

Year began: 1984

Year fran.: 1996

Cost: $17.6K-37.4K

Franchises: 230; Co.-owned: 0

Cookies By Design/Cookie Bouquet

(800) 945-2665/(972) 398-9536

Cookie arrangements & cookies

Year began: 1983

Year fran.: 1987

Cost: $80K-145K

Franchises: 192; Co.-owned: 1

Color Me Mine Inc.

(818) 989-8404

Paint-your-own-ceramics studios

Year began: 1992

Year fran.: 1996

Cost: $132.4K-199.5K

Franchises: 40; Co.-owned: 4

Complete Music

(800) 843-3866/(402) 339-0001

Mobile DJ entertainment service

Year began: 1974

Year fran.: 1983

Cost: $17.7K-46.7K

Franchises: 150; Co.-owned: 1

Earth Graphics

(877) 327-8441/(336) 854-2060

Landscape design, digital imaging services

Year began: 1994

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $34.1K-40.3K

Franchises: 0; Co.-owned: 2

Faces

(905) 569-8989

Cosmetics

Year began: 1974

Year fran.: 1980

Cost: $77K-109.5K

Franchises: 79; Co.-owned: 14

Flamingo a Friend Inc.

(205) 870-1315

Special-occasion yard decoration

Year began: 1994

Year fran.: 1998

Cost: $10K

Franchises: 2; Co.-owned: 3

Music-Go-Round

(800) 269-4076/(612) 520-8500

Musical instruments

Year began: 1986

Year fran.: 1994

Cost: $186.4K-254.9K

Franchises: 70; Co.-owned: 8

Plato's Closet

(800) 269-4081/(612) 520-8500

Clothing & accessories for teenagers

Year began: 1998

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $97.3K-178.8K

Franchises: 4; Co.-owned: 1

The Right One

(800) 348-3283

Dating service

Year began: 1990

Year fran.: 1999

Cost: $98.4K-184.9K

Franchises: 9; Co.-owned: 8

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(800) 438-7623/(970) 259-0554

Chocolate & confections

Year began: 1981

Year fran.: 1982

Cost: $113.5K-213.5K

Franchises: 185; Co.-owned: 35

Snap-on Tools

(800) 775-7630

Professional tools & equipment

Year began: 1920

Year fran.: 1991

Cost: $121.6K-209K

Franchises: 3,008; Co.-owned: 155

Sport Clips

(800) 872-4247

Sports-themed hair salons for men

Year began: 1993

Year fran.: 1995

Cost: $98K-166.5K

Franchises: 25; Co.-owned: 4

TriVideom Productions Inc.

(888) 490-8360/(210) 479-6900

Video keepsakes, digital media products

Year began: 1998

Year fran.: 1998

Cost: $46.6K-156.1K

Franchises: 10; Co.-owned: 1