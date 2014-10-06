How Watching the Movie 'Frozen' 1,000 Times Helped Me Build My Business

October 6, 2014 3 min read

As I watched the movie Frozen with my kids over and over, the song “Let It Go” stuck in my head and replayed itself as if on a loop. My kids would sing it to me as I cringed. The whole scenario started to feel like some form of modern torture that I couldn’t escape until I started thinking about things in terms of my business. Then Frozen began to create a thaw.

Here are five lessons I learned about letting it go at my company:

1. Let it go with key employees.

Control issues are a major challenge for me. They are the one reason I didn’t fit in well in corporate America. I needed to do things myself. These control issues have also at times inhibited me from achieving business growth, though. To succeed in growing the company let it go and allow other employees to take on meaningful responsibilities.

2. Don’t stay frozen with suppliers.

Sure I value good suppliers and long-term relationships, but it’s imperative to always be on the sourcing lookout and meet with new folks.

Suppliers are an extension of your business and company's brand. They change, your business changes and so do your needs. If a supplier no longer fits your needs, you have to let that one go.

3. That great client may not really be a charming prince.

As we learned in Frozen, the fake prince was not the real winner he portrayed himself to be. You might find the same situation arise with some employees. Just because someone says he is a rainmaker doesn’t mean he will become one for your business. If an employee doesn’t back up his facade with substance, you have to let that one go.

4. Let go with the ideas. Let them flow.

All ideas are worth exploring. Open up and allow employees to let go with their ideas. You need freedom of ideas inside any organization for it to be successful and for your people to contribute on a productive level and continue to move the business forward.

5. Business is like chopping ice sometimes.

They may be monotonous, but some tedious tasks must be done every day. Nothing gets done overnight. You have to keep chopping the ice to maintain a clear path so your business can grow.

In short, letting it go may open up new and bigger avenues for your business. And ultimately, isn’t that what it’s all about?

