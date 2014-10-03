Inspiration

Low on Drive? Watch Matthew McConaughey Deliver This Rousing Ode to Purpose.

If this whole acting thing doesn’t work out for Matthew McConaughey, one thing is clear: The Wolf of Wall Street star could have a wildly successful career as a motivational speaker.

While McConaughey’s scene-stealing tirades and maniacal chest-bumping resonated with Wolf’s audiences, the actor put his dramatic chops to the test when he visited football practice on Wednesday at his alma mater, the University of Texas, to speak to the team.

Standing before the huddled players in a Longhorns jersey, McConaughey began by saying he didn’t “come to preach anything” -- right before flying into full-on motivational mode.

“Some of you may play because you love football, some may play for your grandmother, some of you may play for your older brother, your dad…At the end of the day,” he starts to shout, “every single one of you has really gotta be playing for one person…Cuz when you do well, you can look in the mirror and go, ‘That’s right. I earned that. I did that.”

There’s a fundamental lesson here for entrepreneurs: “It’s amazing how easy the mind can go up and down, man,” McConaughey says. “So I guess what I’m saying is you gotta ask yourself, why are you playing the game?”

“Anyway, I did start preaching, didn’t I?” he realizes in conclusion. Watch McConaughey in all his glory below:

