A Genealogy of Your Smartphone (Infographic)

That little rectangular supercomputer that’s either in your hand, pocket or purse hasn’t always been so little, so rectangular or so powerful.

The first iteration of the telephone was actually a couple of cans connected by string. And that was about 350 years ago, according to this infographic generated by telecommunications company Invicta Telephone Sales. A couple hundred years later, in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell patented a version of the telephone that allowed two people to talk over a long distance. It would be another 30 years before a telephone with a dial became widely available. And it wasn’t until 1983 that the first cellphone available for commercial use entered the market -- costing almost $4,000.

Take a look at this infographic for more details on the innovation that developed cans connected with string transform into that smartphone you obsess over now.

