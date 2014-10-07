iPad

Ahead of Apple Event, Blogger Leaks iPad Air 2 Details

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Just as talks of bending iPhones are beginning to die down, chatter is growing around another Apple product: the iPad Air 2.

Next week, the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant will reportedly hold an event on Oct. 16 to unveil a few new products including the iPad Air 2, the next generation of the iPad mini, the latest iterations of the iMacs and the much-anticipated mobile-payment service Apple Pay. There just may not be too much to say about the iPad Air 2, thanks to tech writer Michael Andrew.

Apparently two researchers working for Andrew have gotten their hands on the iPad Air 2 specs and Andrew is telling the world about it on his blog The Michael Report. Andrew says he also has photos and illustrations of the product, though the images were not released on his blog.

So what can Apple aficionados look forward to from the latest tech according to the Michael Report team? The iPad will be 0.5mm thinner and come with a "fully-laminated" display. The tablet will be offered in new color gold, along with the original black and silver

The mute/vibration button is no more on the thinner version, the volume buttons are "more recessed," and microphones have shifted from the top of the tablet to be nearer to the cameras. The new cameras will be 8 megapixels, up from 5. The speakers now are on one row grill instead of two. Andrew wrote that it seems that Apple is also dropping the 16GB storage for the iPad Air in favor of 32, 64 and 128GB options. The tablet is also rumored to have a Touch ID function on the home button.

