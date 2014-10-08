Startups

Sick of Apple? Check Out Carrot, a Wireless Vegetable That's Exactly What the Name Suggests.

"Carrot is designed with you in mind. It's a seamless experience, meticulously crafted, from beginning to end."

This line could be pulled from any startup's website or Kickstarter page. But Carrot isn't a new tech company: it's just a vegetable. Or, in the words of the product's website, "It's not just a vegetable, it's what a vegetable should be."

Carrot elevates the common orange snack to "disruptive vegetable" status, poking fun at aspects of startup and tech culture that have become reliant on groan-worthy buzzwords and clichés. In the clearly Apple-inspired video, the voiceover states, "Carrot uses an innovative combination of nutrients to provide a seamless experience for your digestive system." Substitute out "nutrients" and "digestive," and you have your own startup-Kickstarter Mad Lib.

Check out the video below for more on how to get "fresh quality nutrients delivered wirelessly to your body" and details on which apps (and dips) are compatible with Carrot and Carrot Mini, coming spring 2015.

