Customer Service

Apologizing Is Not Great Customer Service, Only Fixing the Problem Is

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Senior Manager, Data & Analytics at Zendesk, Inc
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Excellent communication skills make a customer service team shine, but since everyone communicates differently, agents need to be sensitive to customers perceptions. Turns out, there’s a fine line between politeness and insincerity. Surprisingly, repeating "thank you" or "sorry" to customers results in lower overall satisfaction with service.

Related: Personalizing Your Customer Communications

For agents, word choice and word frequency have an impact on customer satisfaction, according to the latest Zendesk Benchmark study. Customers always appreciate an apology from agents, but when "sorry'' is repeated in a conversation it lowers customer satisfaction because it’s indicative of poor customer service, most likely from a lengthy back and forth conversation.

Most customer service studies measure the time it takes to reply to and resolve customer issues. While these metrics are key when it comes to satisfying customers, our recent Benchmark findings broaden our understanding of what makes a positive customer experience. The results might surprise you!

Saying sorry won’t save you

Repeatedly telling the customer that you’re sorry when an issue isn’t being resolved won’t help the situation. Instead, choose words that communicate the steps you’ll take to address the problem. In addition, to help minimize back and forth, it is important for the agent to fully understand the problem before they attempt to solve it.

Related: Five Ways to Show Customers You Care

Understand your customers and tailor your response

We found a correlation between customers’ email domain and their levels of satisfaction with customer service. One possible reason for this could be the varying age demographics of customers using the respective email domains, and their comfort level with technology.

People using Gmail and Hotmail have an average user base of 31 years old. People with AOL and Yahoo! email addresses have an average age range of 34-49 and reported low customer satisfaction. Customer service agents should be cognizant of each customer’s needs and how they might prefer to communicate, so be aware of these demographics to best communicate with each customer.

Choose your last words wisely

Another phrase to avoid when replying to a customer email is the sign-off ‘Best Wishes.’ According to our survey, that phrase scores lower than no sign-off at all. Go with “Cheers!” or “Yours Sincerely” to improve customer satisfaction.

When a customer has a positive experience with a company, they can be a client for life and even become an ambassador, if they’re pleased enough with the service.

Related: The Magic of Owning a Customer-Service Problem

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Service

How to Best Use an Answering Service to Convert Those After-Hour Calls You've Been Missing

Customer Service

Is Your Customer Support on Life Support?

Customer Service

The $62 Billion Reason to Improve Your Customer Experience