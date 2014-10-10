Investors

Olive Garden Parent Darden Restaurants Faces Shareholder Showdown

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The showdown between Darden Restaurants Inc and activist investor Starboard Value LC will come to a boil at the company's annual meeting on Friday, where the Olive Garden parent is expected to at minimum lose control of its board.

Starboard is seeking a full board turnover. A win would be a feather in the cap for the activist investor and a stinging defeat for Darden, which earlier this year alienated many investors after brushing off their vote requesting a special meeting on a $2.1 billion sale of Red Lobster.

Large advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co recommended in late September that Darden investors cast their votes for all 12 of Starboard's director nominees.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investors

Face-to-Face Meetings With Investors Are Important, But Don't Underestimate the Power of Written Communication

Where Are All The Female Investors?

Investors

She Raised Millions From Investors ... Then Almost Lost It All