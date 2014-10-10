Innovation

WATCH: A Tesla Model S Drives Itself

Entrepreneur Staff
For car nuts and anyone else who is fascinated by tech trailblazer Elon Musk, the build-up to last night's unveiling of the Tesla "D" must have been epic. As it turns out, the D stands for "dual motor." Tesla's version of an all-wheel drive vehicle will have a pair of engines to increase control.

But the demonstrations included a Tesla Model S that can go from zero to 60 MPH in 3.2 seconds and has a built-in automated driving feature. Not only does it handle steering and accelerating, it can park itself and sense and then make adjustments for dangerous situations.

Tesla fan or not, it's pretty cool to see. Take a look here, courtesy of SlashGear.

Related: Elon Musk's Tesla Takes First Step Toward Automated Driving

