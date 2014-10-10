Mobile

Google to Unveil 'Shamu'-Sized Smartphone of Its Own Later This Month

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

The gigantic sales of Apple’s sixth generation iPhones have made it patently clear in today’s mobile era that size does matter.

And now, not to be outdone, Google -- which Apple CEO Tim Cook called the company’s chief adversary -- reportedly has its own phablet in the works.

The Nexus device will boast such a large screen size, according to The Wall Street Journal, that the company has code-named it ‘Project Shamu.’ At 5.9 inches, it will be bigger than both the iPhone 6 Plus (5.5 inches) and the Samsung Galaxy Note, which clocks in at 5.7 inches.

Related: 44 Apps That Turn Your Smartphone Into a Productivity Powerhouse (Infographic)

The device will purportedly arrive later this month -- installed with the latest version of Google’s operating system, Android L.

It seems like only yesterday that such phablets were objects of ridicule by smartphone consumers and tech execs alike. Before his death, Steve Jobs famously said that “no one” would want to buy a smartphone with a larger screen. In 2011, phablets -- or phones featuring screens measuring 5 inches or larger -- comprised 1 percent of global shipments. Today, they make up 24 percent, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.

Though Google has traditionally lagged in the hardware department, the company is clearly employing a newly proven philosophy in its approach to future creations: the bigger, the better.

Related: FBI to Apple, Google: Your New Privacy Policies Are Making People Less Safe

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile

6 Significant (But Often Overlooked) Mobile Metrics

Mobile

Hulu's Updated Mobile App Sucks, and It's a Good Reminder for Us All

Mobile

Miss Playing Snake? The Nokia 3310 Is Back.