5 Landing Page Must-Haves to Boost App Downloads

There are many ways that people discover apps, such as directly through the app store, word of mouth or the web. When searching for apps, the natural go-to medium is the web, apart from the app store itself.

I don’t need to tell you the number of people that are using the Internet today for research, shopping or entertainment. You can very well imagine then the power of building a great landing page that brings you not only eyeballs, but significant conversions.

The conversions can be direct in nature (downloads) or indirect (email subscribers). Either way, you can build great engagement and ensure people not only download your app, but also spread the word about it. Your aim should be to get more and more people to come to your landing page and then convert.

But this is dependent on one very important factor. Your landing page has to offer tremendous value and not simply act as an advertising page/banner for your mobile app.

Here are ways to make sure you optimize your landing page for increased conversions.

1. Headline

If I have to pick out the most important element on a landing page, it would be the headline. When researching on the Internet, people are likely looking at many websites at the same time. The headline on your landing page has to be so refreshingly different that it makes people stop in their path and read further.

Some of the best landing-page headlines convey the benefit that a business or an app provides to its customers. The most effective headlines are short (no more than seven to nine words), communicate the message in simple English and at the same time, generate enough curiosity for the audience to read further.

2. Sub-text

As you spark interest in your visitors' minds, they move to the sub-text, which essentially carries the message from your headline forward. The sub-text lays context to the headline and describes the problem that your app is solving.

The idea behind the sub-text is to seal the deal. The visitor should be excited enough to explore your product or want to know more about it. Essentially, your sub-text should lead your audience to a call to action that will lead to conversions.

3. Picture or video

A picture is worth a thousand words, and a moving picture is worth a million people! Visuals convey emotions far more effectively and instantly than words can. Plan to have either an image or a video that depicts the value of your app.

The simplest means to show a picture is your app screen, but it isn’t very effective. A picture should showcase the benefit or the result of using your app. Snapchat’s earlier landing page would showcase a happy person with a broad smile glaring into the phone.

Similarly, if you’re planning on producing a video, focus on how your app can help your potential customer, rather than producing an explainer video talking about your app’s features. Videos are known to help give conversions a nitro boost on a landing page.

4. Download link

There isn’t much art to this, but ensure you have the link to download your apps included on the landing page. If you have your app on multiple platforms, say iOS and Android, make sure to include both links. The download links or buttons should be visible in the first instance without the visitor having to scroll down on your page.

5. Lead capture

As I've mentioned, your landing page has to offer value to your customer over and above talking about your app. How do you do that? Here’s an example: my own personal website/landing page is less about myself and more about how my audience can build a successful app.

If your app is in the productivity space, for instance, offer your potential customers some insights on how they can build a more productive workspace or personal life. You can run an email course or simply send out a regular newsletter to your audience.

The more value you give to your users, the more attention and viral growth through word of mouth you will get.

