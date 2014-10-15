Google Glass

Apparently You Can Become Addicted to Google Glass

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Doctors in San Diego have documented what they describe as the first reported case of "Internet addiction disorder" involving the overuse of Glass. The patient was a 31-year-old enlisted service member who checked in to the U.S. Navy's Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP) this summer for treatment of alcoholism. He was exhibiting withdrawal symptoms that doctors initially thought were solely related to alcohol. But it turned out he was having a hard time functioning also because of his withdrawal from Google Glass.

The man had been wearing Glass for up to 18 hours a day, using it fastidiously at work and taking it off when he went to sleep or bathed, said Dr. Andrew Doan, head of addictions and resilience research at Naval Medical Center San Diego and a co-author of a paper published in the journal Addictive Behaviors describing the case.

The man told his treatment providers that the withdrawal symptoms from Glass were "much worse" than withdrawing from alcohol, Doan told NBC News.
Moreover, "when the therapist would ask him a question, he would have this repeated movement of placing his index finger to the right side of face, similar to trying to turn on the Glass," Doan said. The man even began experiencing his dreams as if they were viewed through the eyeglass-like smart headset.

The patient successfully completed the 35-day residential treatment program and is experiencing fewer withdrawal symptoms, Doan said. He is now following up with outpatient treatment. Google did not immediately respond to a request from NBC News or comment on the case.

Though "Internet addiction" isn't included in the American Psychiatric Association's latest version of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Doan insists it's a real malady. He expects to see more cases of behavioral disorders linked to technology as connected gadgets proliferate. One disorder to be on the lookout for, he said, is "nomophobia" — short for "no-mobile-phone" phobia — or the fear of being out of mobile phone contact.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google Glass

Google Glass Enterprise Version Spotted on eBay

Google Glass

Google Changed Glass's Name to a Migraine Symptom

Google Glass

Google's Eric Schmidt Wants You to Know Glass Isn't Dead