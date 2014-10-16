Challenges

5 Ways to Convert Challenges Into Gifts

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Cutler PR
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No business is without its challenges. In fact, the highs and lows of owning a business can be similar to riding a rollercoaster. It’s easy to be overwhelmed when things go badly, but what if every challenge, setback or struggle was actually a gift?

Within our first five years as a business, Cutler PR faced a myriad of challenges. We lost clients, we lost revenue and we had our moments where it seemed doubtful we would make it. However, by using our challenges as building blocks, we were able to become the successful firm we are today.

Related: 5 Ways to Rekindle Your Optimism After You Crash and Burn

Consider these five strategies for converting challenges into gifts:

1. Use naysayers as fuel.

There will always be naysayers who cast doubt on new business ventures. I once did a guest lecture in an MBA class where the professor doubted my business in front of his students. All that did was motivate me to push even stronger.

There are always going to be those who are casting doubt on a new business. Use this as fuel to try even harder.

2. Realize a high is usually preceded by a low.

This is the cycle of life and business. The business world is full of uphill battles, and things tend to get worse before they get better. Knowing this doesn’t make challenges any easier to bear. However, thinking long term can help a business see past a current problem to the success waiting just around the corner.

What’s important is to stick it out through the hard times to experience the good times.

3. Remember that necessity is the mother of invention.

When a business finds itself in a bind is often when creativity and inspiration flow the most. When a major client leaves suddenly or another business crisis develops, this can help an organization refocus energy. It may also cause a “challenge is the mother of invention” situation where business leaders must think in different and creative ways they might not have otherwise.

Related: 10 Ways Entrepreneurs Think Differently

Ultimately, this can lead to a pivot of the company or a real breakthrough.

4. Harness it as a learning experience.

Any challenge in business can be viewed as a learning experience. Take a look at what happened and see what lessons can be applied from it. Is there a way the company can grow?

Furthermore, consider the timing and be happy that it happened now and not later when the stakes could be higher or it may be harder to get out of the bind.

5. Let it inspire gratefulness.

If everything is going well, a business is just coasting along. When something goes wrong, however, it can shed light on all the things going right. And that itself will refresh an organization’s energy.

In the midst of a challenge, take a minute to appreciate all of the good things about owning a business and use it as motivation to go the extra mile for employees and clients.

Challenges are a daily standard in the business world, but out of setbacks can come opportunities. These trials can cause an organization to pivot in a new direction, change its focus for the better, find a creative solution to a problem or simply appreciate all the things going right.

The key is to look at challenges not as negative occurrences, but as opportunities for growth, which are gifts indeed.

Related: The Hard Truth of Entrepreneurship: You Will Suffer

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Challenges

Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect

Challenges

How to Overcome Challenges at Work

Challenges

Figuring Out What Can Sink Your Business -- and How You Can Save It