How You Can Watch Apple's iPad Event Today

Wasn't it just yesterday that Apple was hosting a giant, much-anticipated launch event? Well, no, it was last month for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. For today's drool-inducing gala, we're expecting Apple to unveil a number of new products including a new iPad Air.

Apple fanboys and anyone else who cares enough to tune in can watch Apple's event in real time right here. It kicks off today at 1 p.m. ET. And, since this is Apple we're talking about, you can only see the event from an Apple device. On desktops, you'll need to be using Safari version 5.1.10 or later. On mobile, make sure you're running iOS 6 or later.

If you're on a PC and don't want to download Safari, or you're using an Android device, well, tough luck. Go find a friend with a Mac or an iPhone and share a screen.

Here are a few things we are expecting from Apple today:

  • A new, slimmer iPad Air that includes the Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • Possibly a new iPad Mini with some similar features
  • There have been rumors about a larger iPad but who knows?
  • An announcement about when Apple Pay, its mobile payments system, will go live
  • New iMacs with high-resolution Retina displays
  • More details about the forthcoming Mac operating system, called Yosemite

We'll be covering the event, so check back to Entrepreneur.com for more.

