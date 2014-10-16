Lookin' Sharp: Apple Adds Retina Display to iMac Desktop

October 16, 2014 2 min read

Initially announced in June, OS X Yosemite -- Apple’s new operating system for Macs -- is available today as a free upgrade, alongside a brand new iMac to showcase the revamped interface in all its glory.

While Apple’s uber-sharp Retina display made its debut on the iPhone 4 in 2010 and subsequently arrived on the third generation iPads and Macbook Pros in 2012, the company is now bringing its high-resolution display to desktops.

A new iMac will feature a 27-inch Retina 5K display, Apple said, that is jam-packed with 14.7 million pixels -- more than four times the pixels in a standard 27-inch iMac display.

This is all the better to experience the new Yosemite operating system, Apple said, which touts a new feature called “continuity” that enables users to make phone calls and send text messages directly from their desktops.

The new iMac, which marks the first update to the range since 2011, will ship today, priced at $2,499. A normal 27-inch iMac, by comparison, starts at $1,799.

And at an event earlier today in Cupertino, Calif., Apple also took the opportunity to update its somewhat lesser-known Mini Mac -- a 7.7-inch computer to which users must connect their own display, keyboard and mouse. Last updated in 2012, the new Mini Macs are equipped with new processors and are priced at $499 -- $100 less than their previous price. They also ship today.

