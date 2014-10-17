Starbucks

Starbucks to Give Away Free Coffee for Next 30 Years in New Holiday Contest

Masterful marketer Starbucks has a new campaign up its sleeve – and it's got coffee addicts buzzing.

For the holidays, the coffee giant is launching "Starbucks for Life," a chance for customers to win free coffee or food at Starbucks for the next 30 years. The contest will reportedly run Dec. 2 through Christmas.

To be eligible, customers have to use a Starbucks gift card or pay through a mobile device.

Mobile ordering is becoming a huge focus for the coffee king. Before the end of the year, Starbucks will introduce "Mobile Order and Pay" in stores in the Portland area. The service, which will allow customers to place orders in advance and pick them up at their selected location, will launch across the U.S. in 2015.

The coffee chain announced a slew of other changes for employees yesterday, including a pay raise for all baristas and an updated dress code.  

