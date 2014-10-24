My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Managing a Family Business

Lessons From a Family Business That Thrives In the Heartland

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Daphne Mallory Foundation
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lisa Troyer runs Bunker Hill Cheese Co, Inc., .a family business in Millersburg, Ohio. She has 70 full time employees plus more than 200 Amish families that supply milk to make cheese without artificial growth hormones.Her family purchased the business from her Uncle Crist in 1948, but the factory was established by another family business in the late 1890s. Her father, Peter, became a naturalized US citizen in 1957 at the age of 21 and assumed the business from her grandparents, John and Lili.

Lisa Troyer

Lisa Troyer

Lisa has quite the family history and family business. I wanted to learn more about the lessons she's learned. Here is what Lisa shared:

Know 'ourself'

The phrase "know thyself" does not apply to family business. You operate in a unit and the other members of that unit will impact performance and productivity. Her job as a family business owner is to know the strength of each family member, how their skills can improve the business and how each can be used to develop the family business mission.

Related: 3 Types of Franchises That Make Great Family Businesses

Lean on your elders

Lisa draws on the experience of her elder family members. "There’s a special measure of confidence when you know that you are loved unconditionally," Lisa explained. Respect the wisdom and experience of parents and grandparents whether they are entrepreneurs or not.  Learn from, and avoid, their mistakes. Lisa treasures the wisdom of her elders while blazing her own path. It gets tricky though, because you don't really get to leave your parents when you're in a family business. She doesn't always agree with her parents, both now in their 70s, but she values the parental bond and tries to honor them.

Learn to manage stress

Lisa does not like the stress that comes when you cannot truly separate family and business issues. She admits, "Business is stressful. It impacts every area from child rearing to intimacy to how we pay our bills. It’s not easy."  You must have mutual respect and be willing to allow your spouse to exercise their gifts and talents in the context of a family business. Then, it can be very rewarding.

Related: The Tax Benefits of Family Employees

Bring your children into your family business

Lisa knows firsthand what it's like to work in a family business as a youth. She and her sisters worked in a retail and wholesale food business. She did clerical, janitorial, customer service and other age-appropriate duties. She answered phones, waited on retail customers, demonstrated new flavors of cheese that her dad created. She helped her mom stuff envelopes with payroll checks, gave tours to visitors and ran errands.

Lisa shared that children can learn valuable lessons on developing people skills and a strong work ethic when you incorporate them in your family business. Make sure that they are interested and equipped to do the business tasks that you assign. You also have to make it clear to them that they must respect the chain of authority that has been established in the business. Teach them to listen to and learn from  adult supervisors, and not to run to mom or dad for every incident.

Customers want to hear the family story

Lisa engages her customers by sharing her family story. They like to hear about the close family behind the business and the journey of bringing quality food to the market. They enjoy hearing about the creativity it takes to run a family business. Stories sell and family stories sell even better.

You're not entitled to anything. Lisa feels strongly about  avoiding an entitlement mindset when you're involved in family business. Teach your children when they are young to work hard and respect the authority you establish in your business. You're not entitled to anything from the business simply because you're a family member.

I wanted to know if family business should be a priority for more of us. Lisa explained that family business owners are the backbone of our economy. They teach respect and how to value multi-generational contribution. It's an excellent opportunity to learn problem solving skills, and how to apply them in real life.

Related: Does Your Brand Tell a Powerful Story?

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Managing a Family Business

3 Tips for Running a Business With Your Spouse Without Divorcing or Going Broke

Family Businesses

25 Reasons Why Hiring Your Relatives Is an Even Worse Idea Than You Suspected

Family Businesses

Business Lessons From the Family That's the 'Cake Boss' Empire