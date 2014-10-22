Can You Tell McDonald's From Organic? These Foodies Couldn't. (Video)

October 22, 2014 2 min read

Can you taste the difference between McDonald’s and organic food? The two may seem like polar opposites, but take away the packaging and it might be harder than you think.

In this Dutch viral video, two guys arrive at major European food expo with a couple of bags filled with treats from a “new, organic alternative to fast food.” The catch: the bags are filled with freshly purchased McDonald’s snacks.

You would think that a couple of these European food experts would realize that the video makers simply cut up a few McNuggets and burgers. Nope.

Related: To Franchisees, McDonald's Arches Aren't Looking So Gold

“Rolls around the tongue nicely,” says one man after eating a McNugget. “If it were wine, I’d say it’s fine.”

“It’s definitely a lot tastier than McDonald’s,” says another gullible taste tester. “You can just tell this is a lot more pure.”

Check out the full video below. If you don’t speak Dutch, be sure to click the closed captioning option (the "cc" button underneath the video) for English subtitles.

Related: McDonald's Hires Ex-'MythBusters' Host to Address Pink Slime, Other Food Rumors