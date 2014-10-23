The 25 Best Workplaces in the World

October 23, 2014 2 min read

Of 6,200 companies across the globe boasting 11.9 million total employees, Google has been named 2014’s best workplace in the world.

For the third year in a row, the search giant topped the World’s Best Multinational Workplaces List unveiled today by global consulting firm Great Place to Work (GPTW). Other notable performers included Microsoft and Marriott (numbers 6 and 7, respectively), as well as eBay, 24, and Coca-Cola, 25.

While an employee survey regarding workplace culture comprised two-thirds of each company’s ranking, the other third was determined by a third-party assessment of company policies and practices. GPTW says its study is the largest of its kind.

Overall, the firm reported that levels of employee trust, camaraderie and pride had risen within top-performing companies -- all of which are crucial factors in determining employee engagement and business success. “The best are getting better,” GPTW said.

Read on for the full list:

1. Google

2. SAS Institute

3. NetApp

4. W.L. Gore & Associates

5. Belcorp

6. Microsoft

7. Marriott

8. Monsanto

9. Cisco

10. American Express

11. Scotiabank

12. SC Johnson

13. Autodesk

14. Telefonica

15. National Instruments

16. Fedex Corporation

17. Atento

18. EMC

19. Daimler

20. Diageo

21. Hyatt

22. Mars

23. Accor

24. eBay

25. The Coca-Cola Company

