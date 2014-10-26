My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Networking

How to Stay In Touch Without Being Annoying

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

‘Tis the season where you may be shopping for holiday cards to send to clients, customers and suppliers. While the annual ritual may be a great way to remind those in your Rolodex of your existence, getting the most out of your network requires more than seasonal greetings. But constant emails and sales calls can also quickly annoy your contacts.

Networking expert Nancy Fox agrees maintaining regular contact is important to any business’ success, but says in order for it to be effective it must take into consideration the needs of those you want to reach out to rather than making every point of contact about increasing your sales (even if that is the ultimate goal).

Try these four stay-in-touch techniques:

A personal phone call or email. Getting your name in your client or customer’s inbox or getting them on the phone is a great way to connect on a personal level, but, Fox warns, make sure they don’t get the impression that your phone call or email is self-serving.

Related: The Do's and Don'ts of Business Cards

“A person will feel annoyed by emails if it occurs to that person that you want something from them,” says Fox. Calling to follow up on a sales pitch you sent two weeks ago may be seen as hassling. “The way not to occur to somebody as an imposition is when you have something for them,” says Fox. Put yourself in your client’s shoes and think about what’s going on in their life and what they might need. Rather than a follow up stating, “I’m wondering if you’ve had some time to look over that brochure I sent you,” an email saying, “I saw this article in the local newspaper and it reminded me of you” or “Here’s a link to an event I thought you would be interested in” sends the message that you care about the client and want to help better their life rather than you want something from them and all you care about is that they keep buying from you.

Use social media. Follow clients and prospects on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch when their names and their companies are mentioned and re-tweet or comment on the posts. You may even want to follow up with a personal email along the lines of, “Hey, I saw your company won an award this weekend, way to go!” Follow clients on LinkedIn and send congratulatory cards or emails when you hear of a job change or anniversary. If they have a blog, posting a comment there shows that you’re paying attention and when the time comes, when they need something that you offer, your name will be the first on their list.  

Related: Networking Just to Network Does Not Make Sense

Revamp your newsletter. Newsletters seem to be a dime a dozen these days and can easily become another item in somebody’s inbox that’s easy to delete. Fox says a newsletter can still be an effective tool to stay in touch so long as its content is relevant to the reader. A newsletter that sounds too much like a sales pitch will quickly be deleted and may even appear annoying, while a newsletter with relevant content that appeals to the needs of the target reader is more likely to be read and may even be circulated among that individual’s contacts. “Put yourself in the other person’s shoes and think about what’s in it for them to hear from you,” says Fox.

Making personal introductions. Help your clients or suppliers build their businesses by making personal introductions. “If I meet somebody that I think somebody else would love to know, I get permission from both to introduce them and send out an introduction,” says Fox. People will appreciate the gesture and want to reciprocate when it comes time to do business with you. 

Related: A New Model for Results-Driven Networking

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Networking

What to Do When Your Client Is Just Not Referable

Networking

How to Level Up Your Networking Skills and Make the Most of Every Event

Networking

Why Your Network Is Your Net Worth