My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shipping

UPS May Hike Charges for Major Customers for Holiday Package Surges

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

United Parcel Service Inc may charge major customers more for a surge in late, unplanned packages or turn down the business if it threatens disruptions during the peak holiday season, a top executive said on Friday, trying to avoid a repeat of last year's delivery meltdown.

UPS and main rival FedEx Corp, both considered U.S. economic bellwethers, are approaching their busiest time. Last year a last-minute surge in online consumer promotions left an estimated 2 million express packages stranded on Christmas Eve.

"If it (a late surge) creates challenges and adds costs we would charge a premium," Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn told Reuters. "If it puts our service at risk, we would have to deny (the business)."

Kuehn spoke after UPS, the world's largest package delivery company, posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profit, driven by rising U.S. consumer and business demand plus strong growth in Asia.

Kuehn said UPS remained concerned about U.S. railroad service problems - UPS is a major rail customer - saying "they need to improve their service metrics." The major railroad have struggled this year to meet demand due to a growing economy, rising oil-by-rail freight and a record harvest.

The problems especially affected UPS, which has invested $500 million to boost its infrastructure to handle the coming holiday season.

Like Memphis-based FedEx, UPS has worked with major retailers this year to get a clearer forecast for package volumes and online promotions to avoid a repeat of last year's debacle.

FedEx has said if a major retailer decides to offer a last-minute online promotion without notifying the company, which threatens its service, the company won't be able to handle the business.

UPS reported earnings per share of $1.32, up 14 percent from $1.16 a year earlier. Analysts expected $1.28 per share.

UPS shares rose 1.1 percent to $101.57.

Atlanta-based UPS confirmed its full-year profit outlook, predicting earnings per share of between $4.90 to $5.00. Analyst expected $4.95 per share.

UPS said annual package shipments should increase 11 percent year over year in December.

The National Retail Federation predicted U.S. holiday retail sales will rise 4.1 percent this year to $616.9 billion. Other forecasts are less rosy.

A survey of shoppers by PwC US and Strategy& projects the average household will spend $684 during the holiday season, down from $735 in 2013, although 41 percent of shoppers indicated they will spend more online than last year.

Citi Research analyst Christian Wetherbee wrote in a research note that the company's profit outlook "looks a bit soft" and is below Citi's estimate. This implied that "while holiday volume will grow 11 percent, costs may be elevated," he added.

UPS posted quarterly revenue of $14.29 billion, up 6 percent from $13.52 billion last year, slightly above analysts estimates of $14.2 billion.

(Additonal reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrea Ricci)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shipping

How Technology is Infiltrating the Old-School Shipping Industry

Shipping

6 Secret Tricks to Decrease Your Shipping Costs

Shipping

This Is the Most Beautiful Visualization of Global Trade You'll Ever See