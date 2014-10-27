My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wearable Tech

Fitbit Enters Smartwatch Arena, Replaces Recalled Device That Caused Rashes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Boasting a 70 percent share of the current wearables market, Fitbit is throwing its hat into the smartwatch arena with the FitBit Surge -- a $250 device slated to arrive next year.

In addition to various health-tracking sensors, the Surge features a touchscreen display and works in conjunction with nearby smartphones to notify users of texts and calls, marking the company’s first-ever foray into connected-watch territory.  

The company is marketing the device as a "fitness super watch." GPS tracking means that runners can monitor their routes and the battery lasts seven days.

Related: As Wearables Get Hot, These 6 Industries Are Poised to Capitalize

Fitbit’s smartwatch arrives weeks after Apple whet appetites with the announcement of its Apple Watch, which also hits shelves in 2015. Both launches will forego the ever-lucrative holiday season. And given this overlap, there have also been rumors that Apple plans to stop selling Fitbit devices within its retail stores.

At the same time as the Surge, Fitbit announced two new fitness-tracking wearables to replace the Force, which the company recalled last February after 1.7 percent of wearers reported rashes. The Fitbit charge is the “Force reinvented,” the company says. Retailing for $130 and available now, new features include automatic sleep detection and caller ID.

Finally, the Fitbit Charge HR is like the Charge but with continuous heart rate sensors. It retails for $150 and will be available next year. All Fitbit devices pair with the company’s proprietary app, which is available for Android, iOS and Windows Phone. 

Related: Microsoft Finally Makes a Move in the Smartwatch Sector

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wearable Tech

This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem

Wearable Tech

4 Industries Wearable Tech Is Already Changing Forever

Wearable Tech

Will You Record Your Snaps With Snapchat Spectacles?