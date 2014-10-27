My Queue

Taxes

This Is What Happens When Politicians Propose an Internet Tax

Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

Hungarian residents put their old desktop computers and keyboards to good use this weekend. But if you thought they were donated to charity or recycled for parts, you'd be very wrong.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Economy Ministry building in Budapest on Sunday to protest a proposed law which would tax people based on their Internet usage. To get their point across, the protesters threw their old computer parts at the building's gates.

You can see it in this video, which almost looks sinister until you realize they're just chucking ancient computer monitors.

The proposed law would tax people about 62 cents per every gigabyte of Internet used. Rally organizers called the proposal "anti-democratic," the BBC reported. Politicians called the protest "unbelievable, brutal vandalism.

Perhaps they're both kinda right.

Related: U.S. Senator Asks Internet Providers to Commit to No 'Fast Lanes'

