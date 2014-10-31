Why You Should Pay Yourself First in Business (And How to Do It Right)

October 31, 2014 2 min read

If you’ve been in business long, you no doubt know the old profits adage: Sales – Expenses = Profits.

Today’s guest on The School of Greatness turns this formula on its head in his new book, Profit First, by proposing a different formula (hint: the profits come before the expenses.)

Before you call him crazy, let me introduce Mike Michalowicz as the former small business columnist for The Wall Street Journal, as well as a frequent guest lecturer at major universities. He hosted the reality television program Bailout!, where he would turn around failing businesses in 24 hours, and he is the “Business Rescue” segment host for MSNBC’s Your Business.

He is also known for his entrepreneurial strategy (and title of his previous book) The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur. Let’s dive in to learn how to pay yourself profits first in Episode 93 with Mike Michalowicz.

