My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Debuts Croissant Doughnut That Totally Isn't a Cronut Knockoff. (Right.)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dunkin' Debuts Croissant Doughnut That Totally Isn't a Cronut Knockoff. (Right.)
Reporter
2 min read

Dunkin' Donut's croissant-donut hybrid may sound familiar, but the chain insists it's no copycat Cronut.

The coffee and doughnut chain is launching a "Croissant Donut" nationally for a limited time this November, reports the Associated Press. The item will be added to the menu starting Nov. 3.

But don't call the pastry another Cronut-knockoff. "Are we copying a specific bakery in New York? The answer is no," John Costello, Dunkin's president of global marketing and told the Associated Press.

Related: Crumbs's Comeback Begins With Grand Reopening and Pastry Mashups

 


In any case, New York baker Dominique Ansel's famed Cronut is far from the only doughnut-croissant mashup on the market. Today, you can find Crognets, Croughnuts, doissants, cro-crèmes, doughscuits, brioughnuts and wonuts. Cupcake chain Crumbs, which recently emerged from bankruptcy, offers the "Crumbnut," and debuted the "Baissant" (bagel meets croissant) upon its repoening. The Cronut non-knockoff has gone from a slightly scandalous and trendy treat to a pastry shop mainstay.

However, if the Croissant Donut causes even a slight stir, Dunkin' could use the boost. The chain, which reported better-than-expected quarterly profit last week, recently announced that achieving the low-end of its U.S. comparable sales growth target of 2 to 3 percent in 2014 would be a challenge. Dunkin' previously cut its outlook for the year in July, due to increased competition from fast-food rivals and the negative impact of high milk prices on Baskin-Robbins profits. 

Related: If You Fry It, They Will Come. Cronuts and the Business Case for Imitation.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Dunkin Donuts

Why It Took Dunkin' Donuts 10 Years to Build the Perfect New Cup

Dunkin Donuts

Why Some States Still Don't Have a Dunkin' Donuts (But Probably Not for Long!)

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Sales Warm Up Despite Frigid Winter