Dunkin' Debuts Croissant Doughnut That Totally Isn't a Cronut Knockoff. (Right.)

Dunkin' Donut's croissant-donut hybrid may sound familiar, but the chain insists it's no copycat Cronut.

The coffee and doughnut chain is launching a "Croissant Donut" nationally for a limited time this November, reports the Associated Press. The item will be added to the menu starting Nov. 3.

But don't call the pastry another Cronut-knockoff. "Are we copying a specific bakery in New York? The answer is no," John Costello, Dunkin's president of global marketing and told the Associated Press.

We’re bringing together two of your favorite flavors next month. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/nFlTl51cY6 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) October 28, 2014

In any case, New York baker Dominique Ansel's famed Cronut is far from the only doughnut-croissant mashup on the market. Today, you can find Crognets, Croughnuts, doissants, cro-crèmes, doughscuits, brioughnuts and wonuts. Cupcake chain Crumbs, which recently emerged from bankruptcy, offers the "Crumbnut," and debuted the "Baissant" (bagel meets croissant) upon its repoening. The Cronut non-knockoff has gone from a slightly scandalous and trendy treat to a pastry shop mainstay.

However, if the Croissant Donut causes even a slight stir, Dunkin' could use the boost. The chain, which reported better-than-expected quarterly profit last week, recently announced that achieving the low-end of its U.S. comparable sales growth target of 2 to 3 percent in 2014 would be a challenge. Dunkin' previously cut its outlook for the year in July, due to increased competition from fast-food rivals and the negative impact of high milk prices on Baskin-Robbins profits.

