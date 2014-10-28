My Queue

McDonald's

McDonald's Tries to Tell Haters That 'Lovin' Beats Hatin''

McDonald's Tries to Tell Haters That 'Lovin' Beats Hatin''
Image credit: Lucian Milasan | Shutterstock.com
Reporter
2 min read

Apparently, McDonald's has never heard the saying "haters gonna hate."

McDonald's is launching a new ad campaign next year with the slogan "Lovin' Beats Hatin'" early next year, reports The Wall Street Journal. According to the Journal the campaign will aim to "spread happiness in the face of Internet hate."

Apparently, the campaign won't replace McDonald's longtime motto, "I'm lovin' it," but instead attempt to emphasize the "lovin'" nature of the fast food chain. The campaign's anticipated roll out date is Jan. 1, with plans to include a 60 second commercial during the Super Bowl.

Related: Can You Tell McDonald's From Organic? These Foodies Couldn't. (Video)

'Lovin' Beats Hatin'' seems to be phase two of McDonald's anti-hater crusade. Currently, the chain is working on "Our Food. Your Questions," a social media-centric campaign dedicated to putting anti-McDonald's rumors to rest. The fast-food giant hired the former co-host of Discovery Channel's MythBusters, Grant Imahara, to make a series of videos exploring the ins and outs of McDonald's suppliers and restaurants, attempting to kill stories of wormy burgers and pink slime.

Unfortunately for the fast-food chain, McDonald's customers and franchisees aren't feeling the love. Earlier in October, McDonald's reported its worst monthly comparable sales in the U.S. and Europe since early 2003, with global comparable sales dropping 3.3 percent. 

Related: To Franchisees, McDonald's Arches Aren't Looking So Gold

