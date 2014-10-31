Stress Management

6 Smart Ways to Reduce Startup Stress

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
6 Smart Ways to Reduce Startup Stress
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Leadership Team Coach, Author, Speaker
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To be successful in the startup world requires an unrelenting amount of determination, persistence and trust. More than anything, though, it takes resilience to deal with the stress that seems to perpetually grow and not show any sign of slowing down.

Of the myriad strategies to execute and the relationships to develop as an entrepreneur, the stress associated with everything necessary for success can be unrelenting. Just when you thought you were “good,” 10 more to-dos get thrown onto your list. Here are six smart ways to reduce the startup stress:

1. Get rid of the to-do list.

Checklists have an unwelcoming way of growing and growing and growing. For me, the more unchecked boxes that appear in my little green notebook, the heavier the weight that bears upon my shoulders.

Related: Stress and Entrepreneurism: How to Deal With It

To-do lists create an illusion of productivity and priority. What was at the top of your list today may be thrown to the wayside tomorrow. Instead, try this: write an “I did” list that keeps track of your productivity. This way, you’re motivated to add to the list as opposed to feeling disheartened if you don’t.

2. Release your inner writer.

A 2005 study on the emotional and physical health benefits of writing included two groups of people. The first group was tasked with writing about stressful life events while their counterpart was instructed to write about more neutral topics. The results: writing three to five times for 15 to 20 minutes over a four-month time frame positively impacted their overall health.

3. Forget the goals. Focus on process.

I know. Hearing the word “process” makes those unshaven hairs on the back of your neck stick up because the last thing anybody needs is more rules. However, the reality is that the learning lessons and “fruit” of learning occur along the journey of attaining a goal, not in achieving it.

If you’ve ever played on a team then you know that consistency is what yields a win -- the daily grind of showing up and applying what you learned. It’s not so much the “plays” you learn but the habit of learning that becomes the winning process.

Related: Simple Ways to Overcome Stress in Life

4. Fail fast.

While learning from successes can certainly reinforce what’s “right,” it doesn’t “fill the void” of what can be improved. An oversight, a slippage in judgment, a minimal effort or an unsuccessful attempt are the best takeaways from failure because they build your knowledge base.

Success or failure is only determined by where you stop. The faster you iterate through the cycle of create, innovate, reiterate (i.e. learn), the sooner you can apply those lessons towards the next great idea. One caveat: be sure not to disregard being deliberate or thorough for being hasty.

5. Burn it off.

It has been said before and I’ll say it again: exercise is one of the best stress reliefs out there. Rigorous activity for just 20 minutes, three times a week has been shown to reverse the symptoms of depression caused by stress. Remember, it’s not the goal that’s important but rather the process, or routine, to follow that’s the moneymaker.

6. Exercise your entrepreneurial chivalry.

Attitude is contagious. Random acts of kindness help brighten anybody’s day. The person on the receiving end will be pleasantly surprised that you went out of your way and in return, you'll feel positive from helping another.

On the one hand, stress is no fun as it eats away at your purpose. On the other hand, though, it serves as a fuel towards that same ambition. Manage your stress and you manage your entrepreneurial impact.

Related: Beat Burnout But Score Results

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Stress Management

How to Make Stress Work to Your Advantage

Stress Management

Learn Time and Stress Management Techniques to Empower Your Business

Stress Management

These 5 Products Can Help You Get Some Much-Needed R&R