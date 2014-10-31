My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ecommerce

Starbucks Is Preparing for Delivery in 2015

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Coffee wherever, whenever you need it? Starbucks is getting ready to make it happen.

On Thursday, Starbucks announced in an earnings call that food and beverage delivery would be available in select markets during the second half of 2015. In a move that CEO Howard Schultz calls "ecommerce on steroids," the delivery service will be an extension of the chain's Mobile Order and Pay app.

Starbucks announced earlier in October that Mobile Order and Pay will be introduced in the Portland area before the end of the year, and roll out nationwide in 2015. The service intends to speed up ordering by allowing customers to place and pay for orders in advance and pick them up at a selected location.

Related: Starbucks to Give Away Free Coffee for Next 30 Years in New Holiday Contest

"We have 12 million customers that are highly active on our mobile app, 8 million active unless our loyalty members," Starbucks COO Troy Alstead said in the earnings call. "We are integrating every one of these programs, Card For Life, Mobile Order and Pay and eventually delivery, right into that seamlessly."

Pilots of the delivery service are coming soon, according to Starbucks execs. 

Starbucks reported that revenue rose 10 percent in the fourth quarter. While the chain recorded a record $4.18 billion in revenue, it fell short of the estimate of $4.23 billion from Thomson Reuters.  

Related: Starbucks, Chipotle and 6 More Food Chains Scare Up Business With Halloween Deals

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ecommerce

4 Ecommerce Trends to Watch Carefully for in 2019

Ecommerce

Amazon vs. eBay: The Future of Online Shopping

Ecommerce

Online Retailers Are Now Tax Collectors