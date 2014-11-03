My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Launch Said to Be Delayed Until Spring

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Watch Launch Said to Be Delayed Until Spring
Image credit: apple.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

It looks like the Apple Watch won't be coming until spring, and that could ripple effects for the smartwatch industry.

Since it was announced in September, Apple said the watch would be available in early 2015. Now, the 9to5Mac website says the launch won't happen until spring. Apple did not respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Patrick Moorhead, president and principal analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, said Apple's post-holiday launch will affect the industry, including Samsung and Motorola, whose fitness trackers and smartwatches are already on the market.

"The biggest impact the Apple Watch will have on the holiday sales season is that it will stall the sales of other smartwatch makers," he said. "Millions of consumers have heard of the Apple Watch, which albeit more expensive, offers considerably higher levels of fashion and function than those watches from Samsung, LG, Sony, Motorola or Pebble." 

So consumers may think twice, hoping to see the Apple Watch, before deciding which smartwatch to buy.

Although there will definitely be some missed gift-giving opportunities, Apple devices are not always released in time for the holidays. The iPad 2 and 3 were released in the first quarter, and iPhones up to the iPhone 4S were released in the second quarter. More recently, its launches have moved to the second half of the calendar year.

If Apple spends the next few months refining the watch, will it make it so tempting that it redefines the category and convinces consumers that it's actually a necessity?

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says

Apple Watch

At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to Be Sold at Best Buy Stores