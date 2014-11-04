My Queue

Now's Your Chance to Ask Mark Zuckerberg Anything

Now's Your Chance to Ask Mark Zuckerberg Anything
Image credit: Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock.com
From his shocking propensity for samurai swords to his unexpected mastery of Mandarin, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undoubtedly a fascinating figure.

And now, the world’s youngest billionaire is set to host Facebook’s first-ever public Q&A, slated for this Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

“Ask me a question below in the comments or vote on a question you want me to answer by liking it,” Zuckerberg writes on the event page. Questions will then be answered via livestream, he says, though it is unclear which topics -- if any -- will be off limits.

While Zuckerberg recently made headlines outlining aggressive future investments during a recent earnings call, other issues seemed top of mind in the comments thread.

Some of the most ‘liked’ queries had to do with more longstanding grievances, such as the decline of Facebook’s organic reach, gripes about Messenger breaking off into a separate app, interest in a ‘dislike’ button and questions about Facebook’s perceived hostility towards outside app developers.

Facebooker Devin Coldeway, however, had a particularly clever suggestion for the event. While Reddit has already popularized a Q&A session with bold-faced names called Ask Me Anything (AMA), Coldeway asked Zuckerberg, “Can you call future events like this ‘Question Mark?’” 

