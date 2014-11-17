The Best Brand Uses of Instagram's Cool Time-Lapse Video App

November 17, 2014 5 min read

If you use Instagram as an individual or for your business, you may have heard that the company recently released a new app called Hyperlapse, which lets you capture high-quality time-lapse videos even while in motion.

Like many mobile apps, Hyperlapse makes it incredibly easy for businesses and brands of all sizes and industries to create original, compelling content in an effort to connect with consumers on a deeper level.

In this post, I’ll share a few hyperlapses that brands have made so far using the app. Take a look, and start thinking about how you can use Hyperlapse for your business.

Using Hyperlapse for non-profit organizations

If you run a non-profit or civic organization, Hyperlapse can be used to showcase what you are working on and what happens during your normal day-to-day operations, giving users a whole new look into how your organization operates. This may help them feel more connected to your brand and mission, which could lead to more involvement or donations.

There are several great examples of non-profits utilizing Hyperlapse. One such example, as named by a blog post on Hootsuite, is the National Aquarium:

Blacktip Reef via #Hyperlapse! A video posted by National Aquarium (@nationalaquarium) on Aug 8, 2014 at 10:30am PDT

This Hyperlapse shows blacktip reef sharks and other saltwater animals in one of the aquarium’s exhibits. This video not only showcases some of the National Aquarium’s attractions, it gives users a reminder of what the organization is all about: showcasing, educating and conserving waterlife.