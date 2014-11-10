My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Facebook Says 'Messenger' Has Reached Half a Billion Users

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Says 'Messenger' Has Reached Half a Billion Users
Image credit: Reuters | Dado Ruvic
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Social networking site Facebook Inc said its messaging service is being used by more than half a billion people, few months after it was separated from the main Facebook app. 

Facebook said in April users would need to download a separate app for Messenger, which would allow them to send videos, make free calls and chat with groups.

The company said in April that its Messenger service had over 200 million users.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook May Take Extra Steps to Remove Anti-Vaccine Misinformation

Facebook

Facebook Is Going to Start Handing Out Employee Bonuses If They Help the Company Achieve 'Social Good'

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Defends Facebook With 'The Facts' Op-Ed