Starbucks, Hooters and 10 Other Chains Honoring Veterans With Deals

November 11, 2014 4 min read

Some of the country's biggest restaurant and retail chains are finding little ways to say thank you this Veterans Day.

If you're a veteran or an active duty member of the military, or if you know someone who is, check out these 12 deals below.

Applebee's

For the past six years, Applebee's has been serving free meals for veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day. This year, the chain is additionally working to provide household items for veterans to make their everyday lives a little easier or more comfortable, as part of the Thank You Movement.

Bob Evans

Vets and active military personnel don't have to hold back at Bob Evans, which is serving up free all-you-can-eat hotcakes this Veterans Day for those with proof of military service. The chain also has created a Pinterest board to honor veterans who are part of the Bob Evans family, from restaurant servers to HR leaders at Bob Evans corporate.

Denny's

Vets, plan to hit up Denny's for breakfast on Tuesday. The chain is serving free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon.

Great Clips

Veterans and active duty military can head to Great Clips for a free haircut on Nov. 11. Don't worry if you don't need a trim – you can pick up a card to redeem for a free cut to use any time before the end of 2014.

Hooters

Active duty and retired military can get a complimentary entrée at Hooters on Tuesday. Of course, the "breastaurant" would argue that it honors the troops year round with "Operation Calendar Drop," a program that allows customers to purchase a Hooters calendar to be sent to military personnel stationed overseas with a personalized thank you note.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

The restaurant is serving up free meals for veterans and active duty military from a select menu, with offerings including grilled chicken Caesar salad, wings, fish and chips and pulled pork quesadillas.

K&W Cafeteria

The North Carolina-based chain is offering an entrée for anyone with a military ID, from 4 p.m. until closing time.

Menchie's

North America's largest fro-yo brand is serving up six ounces of free frozen yogurt to all veterans and military personnel with military ID or dressed in uniform. The chain's CEO, Amit Kleinberger, is actually a veteran himself. Last year, Kleinberger told Entrepreneur.com, "The military was what shaped me more than anything else in my leadership style. Often what I explain to people is that the military is considered by many as the finest institution in the world for leadership because it really places people in tough situations."

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering a free meal from a select menu for all active duty service members and veterans. And yes, that includes free breadsticks and a choice of soup or salad.

Red Robin

In a deal for burger-loving veterans, Red Robin is serving a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries at participating restaurants for active duty service members and veterans on Tuesday.

Sport Clips Haircuts

The haircutting chain is holding its annual "Help A Hero" event, with $1 from every haircut is donated to scholarships for service members and veterans. The fundraising goal for 2014: $600,000.

Starbucks

The coffee chain is serving up a free, tall brewed coffee for active and retired military and military spouses. Earlier in November, CEO Howard Schultz published For Love of Country, a book he co-wrote with Washington Post correspondent Rajiv Chandrasekaran, celebrating American veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

