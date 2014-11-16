My Queue

Millennials

This Is How Millennials View Work (Infographic)

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

It's no secret that "millennial" is a somewhat loaded term that comes with a fair amount of contradictory baggage. For every think piece that characterizes that cohort (those born starting in 1981) as progressive, optimistic and innovative, there is one that describes them as sheltered, entitled and underemployed.

With millennials on track to make up 75 percent of the global workforce by 2025, a recent study by Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., explores the millennial approach to work. The study polled more than 1,000 U.S. individuals aged 18 to 34.

While millennials are known to always be glued to their phones and devices, 51 percent surveyed prefer to talk with their co-workers face to face. (Only 19 percent said they like e-mail best and 14 percent prefer texting.) And they're even willing to put restrictions on their social media time: 66 percent believe that employers should limit time spent on social media sites in order to get more done during the day. 

They're also more loyal than they're given credit for. Eighty percent believe they will stay with four or fewer companies over the course of their career. Sixteen percent expect to stay with their current job for the rest of their working life.

For more about millennials' opinions of employee loyalty and long-term goals, as well as the importance of health care and working for an ethical company, check out the infographic below and Bentley University's study.  

This Is How Millennials View Work (Infographic)

 

