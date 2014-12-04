Simple Ways to Master Technology and Create True Fans
If you’re a big fan of the Dos Equis commercials (who isn’t?) then you’ll be excited to know that I got to interview the most interesting man in the world.
No, he isn’t an actor, but he has one of the most diverse and interesting life stories I’ve come across.
From dropping out of college to becoming a travel photographer in Asia to co-founding Wired magazine, Kevin Kelly has seen it all.
He has studied how the Amish use technology, developed a catalog of Cool Tools to improve daily lifestyle, and met Steve Jobs on several occasions.
Allow me to introduce you to the man who’s lived many lives, Kevin Kelly, as we explore his thoughts on technology (and much more) in Episode 97 on The School of Greatness.
In This Episode, You Will Discover:
- How Kevin’s article 1000 True Fans explains the power of true fans versus publicity from a third party
- When to interact with your fans yourself and when to outsource it
- How many true fans you need to be successful if you are a small business
- Of all the hats Kevin wears, what his favorite is
- Why he sees editing as “packaging ideas”
- Editing tips from Kevin
- The role of empathy in editing
- Why he went on a book tour the year before he wrote his book
- Why he dropped out of college
- How his travels in Asia influenced him
- How he interviewed college graduates for hire at Wired
- His thoughts on the effect of technology on communication and what he learned from the Amish
- Why he encourages vacations or “Sabbaths” from technology rather than rejecting it
- Whether it’s better to have money or time when you travel
- His favorite travel guides and resources
- What he thought of Steve Jobs after meeting him several times
- Plus much more…