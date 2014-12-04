Simple Ways to Master Technology and Create True Fans

December 4, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



If you’re a big fan of the Dos Equis commercials (who isn’t?) then you’ll be excited to know that I got to interview the most interesting man in the world.

No, he isn’t an actor, but he has one of the most diverse and interesting life stories I’ve come across.

From dropping out of college to becoming a travel photographer in Asia to co-founding Wired magazine, Kevin Kelly has seen it all.

He has studied how the Amish use technology, developed a catalog of Cool Tools to improve daily lifestyle, and met Steve Jobs on several occasions.

Allow me to introduce you to the man who’s lived many lives, Kevin Kelly, as we explore his thoughts on technology (and much more) in Episode 97 on The School of Greatness.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Discover: