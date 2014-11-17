Lenovo Introduces Yoga Tablet 2 Pro

November 17, 2014 1 min read

Ashton Kutcher is still hanging out with Lenovo product engineers and now, the products do too- hang, that is. Yoga Tablet 2 Pro features a smart kickstand that allows you to enjoy content in four ways: Hold, Stand, Tilt and Hang modes. Named for its flexibility, the Yoga tablet modes allow you to use it anywhere, and it's packed with top-of-the-line entertainment features like an 8W JBL sound system with bass subwoofer, and a built-in projector that creates a 50-inch home theatre experience on any wall. With 32GB of storage, expandable up to 64GB via a Micro SD card, you can conveniently store all of your multimedia. How's that for a new way to entertain at home!