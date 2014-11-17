My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gadgets

Lenovo Introduces Yoga Tablet 2 Pro

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lenovo Introduces Yoga Tablet 2 Pro
Image credit: lenovo.com
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Ashton Kutcher is still hanging out with Lenovo product engineers and now, the products do too- hang, that is. Yoga Tablet 2 Pro features a smart kickstand that allows you to enjoy content in four ways: Hold, Stand, Tilt and Hang modes. Named for its flexibility, the Yoga tablet modes allow you to use it anywhere, and it's packed with top-of-the-line entertainment features like an 8W JBL sound system with bass subwoofer, and a built-in projector that creates a 50-inch home theatre experience on any wall. With 32GB of storage, expandable up to 64GB via a Micro SD card, you can conveniently store all of your multimedia. How's that for a new way to entertain at home!

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Gadgets

A Pillow That Naturally Wakes You Up in the Morning and 13 Other Gadgets to Help You Sleep Better

Gadgets

This Smart Gadget Will Help You Measure Just about Anything

Gadgets

The Industries That Will Want Google's New Goggles Most